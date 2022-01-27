The priority of the McKinney Fire Department has always been and will remain the safety and well-being of the community. As the city continues to grow, resources must be added to keep up with the pace of growth and reallocated to areas of the greatest need.
As you may have seen on social media or through a circulating petition within some neighborhoods, the city has relocated the ambulance stationed at Fire Station 9, which serves the northern area of McKinney above U.S. 380, to Fire Station 3, which is located west of U.S. 75 on Eldorado Parkway. Some residents have asked whether those near Fire Station 9 are now less safe in a medical emergency because the ambulance has been moved. Rest assured, that is not the case.
We pride ourselves in being a data-driven organization, making smart decisions based on the complete picture of what is happening in our community. In recent months, we have seen an increase in call volume and demand for emergency medical services (EMS) in the southern area of the city do the city’s population growth. Therefore, we took our apparatus to the area of greatest need, which is Fire Station 3. However, we moved our team of Advanced Practice Paramedics who provide advanced intervention skills to Fire Station 9. These highly trained crews stabilize patients and prepare them for transport while a medical unit is en route to pick the patient up.
In any emergency event, the McKinney Fire Department may first arrive at the scene in a fire truck or an ambulance, based on proximity and the nature of the emergency. Regardless, all McKinney firefighters are trained as paramedics or Emergency Medical Technicians. We have medical equipment on the firetruck that enables crews to provide paramedic-level care until the ambulance arrives.
Further, as Fire Station 11 opens in the Craig Ranch area next month, the current Fire Station 8 on Alma Drive near Gabe Nesbitt Community Park is closing around the same time to be demolished and rebuilt on the existing site. These projects change the distribution of our resources, resulting in the need to reshuffle our staff and apparatus to the areas of greatest need during this temporary period of construction.
By strategically evaluating current resources and proposing options that tackle the community's most pressing needs without added cost or sacrificing residents' well-being, the city is acting as the most responsible steward of tax dollars.
As the McKinney Fire Chief, I would never approve changes that put one area's health and safety over another area. Our department's core values are to:
· Always consider what's best for the community
· Excellence in customer service
· Constantly in search of a better way
As first responders, we are trained to jump into action to save lives, and that is what we will continue to do to the very best of our abilities.
Our residents can rest assured the McKinney Fire Department is filled with talented, capable, and dedicated employees who will continue to provide exceptional service to all those who call McKinney home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.