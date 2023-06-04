Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 10:33 am
Here are five things in McKinney to mark on your calendar for the week of June 4:
Artist Janak Narayan will showcase new works this summer at a free solo show at The Cove in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.). Her recent paintings are inspired by her travels.
The showcase is available from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Country band Hazard County will feature at the city of McKinney's outdoor concert series on Thursday, June 8.
The free performance is scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. June 8 at Bonnie Wenk Park Amphitheater (2996 Virginia Parkway).
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/calendar.aspx?EID=21478.
A McKinney Pride event has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park ( 300 W. Louisiana St.).
More information is at mckinneypride.org.
The McKinney Public Library will host its first ever comic-con from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library (101 E. Hunt St.).
The event includes three cosplay contests with varying age categories, live music, a family-friendly comic book creation workshop and more.
More information is at tinyurl.com/55j3by2h.
The city of McKinney has scheduled a Welcome Workshop for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the city council chambers at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.).
Attendees can join other newcomers to learn all about city services and how to engage in the neighborhood and community.
Registration is at tinyurl.com/y7jhhbkn.
