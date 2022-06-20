Angela Poen has seen enough soup kitchens to know she wanted to provide something different to the community.
At the soup kitchens she has visited, she recalls seeing strangers crowded together at one long industrial table, where nobody makes eye contact and nobody talks.
That is the opposite of what she wanted to bring to Community Garden Kitchen in McKinney, which opened recently to give a free prepared hot meal to those who are food insecure, no questions asked.
"We’ve got something totally different, because we’re trying to set a new model and show how it can work," said Poen, president of Community Garden Kitchen.
That model includes providing separate tables in a space that feels like a small-town cafe, providing a wait staff who brings dinner to guests and providing dinner options instead of a one-size-fits-all meal. As guests eat, they might be able to watch visiting artist and former high School art teacher Pernie Fallon create a garden scene mural in real time.
"We have families coming in and they’re getting to sit together privately, and there’s a lot more conversation and a lot more talking and a lot more eye contact," Poen said on Friday.
Thursday marked the organization's sixth night ever of providing nutritional meals to guests as prepared by an executive chef, Community Garden Kitchen's only employee. Meals have included pork and black bean tacos, lemon rosemary chicken, sloppy joes and even Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
During the kitchen's first night open, the organization served 19 people. Since then, Poen said they have served about 60 people per night. That includes individuals experiencing homelessness as well as the working poor, Poen said.
The kitchen's opening is the ultimate milestone after eight years of working to turn a dream into reality. Poen said the idea for Community Garden Kitchen began at her home table when a women's bible study group began discussing food insecurity in Collin County.
Eight years later, after a series of trials and tribulations that included a global pandemic and construction issues, the kitchen has a 4,600 square-foot freestanding building and a developing garden space that serves as both an educational center and a resource for growing fresh food that is later served to guests.
The resources don't stop there, either. Poen said during the organization's open hours, which are 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, a social worker is present to help guests access services like mental health and anxiety treatment. In addition, the kitchen has a table where other nonprofits that provide different services can share information about their resources.
For Poen the kitchen's opening meant seeing her vision become a reality that impacts others.
"When you see a child walk in and sit down and have a meal, it doesn’t get any better than that for me," Poen said. "I know that child got something to eat before they went to bed."
That goes for the adults, too, she added.
"I’m already hearing their stories, I already know their names, I just completely love them," she said. "They’re just people that have had a really hard, hard difficult life, and so it is very heartwarming to know that they’re coming here and they feel safe and they feel respected, and our volunteers are doing just an incredible job being kind and compassionate and helpful. And they’ve come back now six nights, and they’re smiling at us, they’re making eye contact, it’s wonderful. It’s just wonderful, and I think it’s something that is desperately needed."
Community Garden Kitchen can be supported both through volunteers and donations. More information is at communitygardenkitchen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.