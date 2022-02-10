In honor of National School Counselor Week, the McKinney Courier-Gazette is spotlighting one of the many school counselors who serve McKinney ISD.
Debra Fort has served as McKinney North High School’s lead counselor for 10 years. The current school year marks her 29th year in education. She attended Texas A&M commerce and earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees (“GO LIONS!!” she says). Fort has worked with elementary, middle and high school students through her career. She was recently named MISD’s 2021 Counselor of the Year as well as TSCA – 2022 Texas High School Counselor of the Year.
How did you get in your line of work?
I was the first person in my family to attend and graduate from college. I had to navigate the journey on my own, so I decided that I wanted to be a high school counselor to help students with their postsecondary academic and career plans. I enjoy helping teenagers develop skills that are critical for their future success regardless of their plans after high school.
How would you describe the role of a school counselor?
The role of the school counselor is an important part of the education environment. School counselors work with parents, teachers and administrators to help improve students’ classroom performance. Counselors serve the social and emotional needs of students as well as help them explore interests and potential career options. We tackle an assortment of responsibilities such as: referrals to outside agencies for mental health concerns, suicide prevention, mediations, individual and small group counseling, classroom guidance lessons, schedule changes, college and career preparation as well as overall academic support.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment to date was being named MISD’s 2021 Counselor of the Year as well as TSCA – 2022 Texas High School Counselor of the Year. I love being a school counselor and cannot imagine a different career path. It is wonderful to know that my hard work and dedication have been recognized at both the local and state levels.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
In 1993 I started my career in education with McKinney ISD as a Special Education Teacher. I left the district in 1999 to pursue a career as a school counselor. After working in East and West Texas I returned to MISD as a Special Education Coordinator in 2007. When the opportunity presented itself to return to the world of school counseling, I accepted the lead counselor position at McKinney North High School in 2012.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
I enjoy getting to know students on a personal level and helping guide them throughout their high school years. It is exciting to watch students mature emotionally and socially over four years. They change so much between their freshman and senior year.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes, I am a proud native Texan from Bonham, Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Summer vacations with my family. Lots of wonderful road trips.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Torchy’s Tacos
What's your favorite movie?
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Tell our readers about your family.
I live in McKinney with my husband, Darren and my son Parker. Darren and I will celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary on June 1. We’ve been a couple for a total of 27 years. Our son Parker is a junior at McKinney North High School and plays on the varsity soccer team. GO DAWGS!!
What are your hobbies?
I love to travel & visit new places. My goal is to visit all 50 states. I enjoy watching HGTV and home decorating as well as gardening and landscaping.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A fire starter survival tool.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
When I retire, I want to buy a Honda Gold Wing Trike to haul behind our future RV. We plan to hit the road and visit so many cool and exciting places.
