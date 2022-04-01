Members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office recently took a tour of the new Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County facility that is being built in McKinney.
According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the center is set to be complete on Aug. 1.
Several Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators will be working out of the new building along with members of the Children Advocacy Center’s multi-disciplinary team who work together to investigate crime against children.
According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County website, the new facility will be named The Speese Campus in honor of the lead gift and long-term support to the center by Carolyn and Mark Speese. The new 40,000 square-foot facility will be located at Heritage Drive and Harroun Avenue in McKinney.
“This new facility means that no abused child who needs services will ever be turned away, no matter how large Collin County grows,” states Lynne McLean, CEO of Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County on its website. “It means that children won't have to travel hours to receive the help they need after suffering the trauma of abuse. It means that these children who come to our Center, broken and frightened, will have a new future, bright with promise and hope.”
