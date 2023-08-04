Construction on McKinney’s new city hall continues with expected completion by 2025.
As of right now, the building’s fourth floor is under construction while Pogue Construction forms columns for the fifth floor, the city said. Primary access points are under construction as well as Virginia Street undergoes repaving with a new asphalt surface and as Louisiana and Greenville streets undergo reconstruction.
In addition to building construction, the city’s working on installing underground utilities to support the new city hall. A centralized utility plant is also currently underway.
Planning for a new city hall began in 2019, when voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to fund the municipal complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall, according to the city website.
According to the city, the current city hall is a converted bank building constructed in the 1950s and a development services building from the 1960s. As the community continues growing, so too do city departments to serve incoming residents and businesses. To accommodate the growth, the city put together plans for a municipal complex.
In addition to the incoming complex, the city put together a master plan for the district, to be bordered by State Highway 5, Lamar Street, Throckmorton Street and Virginia Street, according to a March 2022 city council presentation. The development will include mixed use buildings, office space, live/work areas and the municipal complex.
The new development aims to serve as a catalyst project for the area, providing a gathering space east of downtown.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.