McKinney City Hall construction update

Pogue Construction has constructed the fourth floor of the municipal complex while forming columns for its fifth floor. 

 Courtesy of the city of McKinney

Construction on McKinney’s new city hall continues with expected completion by 2025.

As of right now, the building’s fourth floor is under construction while Pogue Construction forms columns for the fifth floor, the city said. Primary access points are under construction as well as Virginia Street undergoes repaving with a new asphalt surface and as Louisiana and Greenville streets undergo reconstruction.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

