The McKinney City Council approved changes to the parklets and sidewalk areas that will include a hike to fees associated with businesses downtown.
The ordinance was passed 7-0 during the council meeting on June 21 and featured the changes in terminology by deleting a sidewalk use and fence permit to a sidewalk cafe and parklet.
Sidewalk changes would include creating sidewalk patio for non-food-oriented business, allowing dogs in sidewalk cafe and patio areas and allowing limited use for display without a permit.
Parklets would be permitted in certain areas for those who do not hold a valid food service establishment permit or alcohol permit to get a permit to allow outside seating in front of their establishments.
A parklet must be surrounded by a decorative barrier on all sides between 30 to 42 inches in height. A plant height couldn’t go over 42 inches, though during the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident questioned why there was a limit on the height of a plant or shrub.
Most of the locations impacted by the change are in the McKinney Town Center-zoned area.
The city couldn’t look at neighboring cities for such permit use, instead looking at what the fees are associated with such districts in Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin for sidewalk cafe and patio areas. Most of those costs range from $100 to $200.
The parklet application is $250 and the parklet space rental is $250 per year per two spaces. Sidewalk cafe and sidewalk patio fees will be $100 each, while a right of way use fee would be $1 per square foot of license area not to exceed $600 for each two-year term.
There is a one-time application fee of $100 for new applications and redesigns for sidewalk use areas.
For a patio that is 64 square feet, the cost would be the $100 application fee and $64 for a two-year term for a total of $164. A 360 sq. feet patio, the cost would be $460 – including the fee – while a third example of a patio of 864 sq. feet, the cost is $700.
Councilwoman Geré Feltus spoke up saying she would rather see a flat rate as opposed to the sliding scale with the square feet component.
“We might not hit the bullseye today, we may need to adjust this down the road,” Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers said during the discussion portion.
The motion passed 7-0 and will be effective on Aug. 1.
The only non-unanimous passage during the meeting was the transportation infrastructure initiative and economic development program, passing 6-1.
The lone dissenting vote was by Council Member Charlie Phillips.
Five different workshops were held for this plan that started in November 2020 to address the future of roadway, maintenance and expansion between the city, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
Using the MEDC and MCDC funding for the new and reconstructed transportation infrastructure will allow the city to repair the current roads under the city’s pavement management plan. Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. noted that roadway pavement has a lifespan of 15 to 30 years and the cost difference is advantageous to perform regular rehabilitation projects over major rehabilitation and reconstruction.
Fifty percent of the sales received by the MEDC and MCDC would be transferred to the city’s program fund up to an aggregate cap of sales tax equaling 25 cents of total sales tax received – currently and estimated at $40 million.
For fiscal year 2023, there is an estimated amount of $20.7 million based on end of year for fiscal year 2022 with a budgeted five percent increase for an additional $1.1 million for a total of $21.8 million for MEDC, MCDC. Of that, $550,000 will go toward road infrastructure and the remaining $21.25 million will go toward operations of type ‘A’ and type ‘B’ roadway investment.
Construction projects, rezoning issues
The council also approved two final plat requests by 7-0 votes.
The first was the Gonzalez-Carreon addition at Surry Estates Road and Farm Market 1827. The 5.196-acre plat will include three lots for housing development.
The second was much larger as it was the final plat of Trinity Falls Unit 8 north development for single-family houses. The site is 42.2 acres at Hardin Boulevard and Olympic Crossing (CR 228) that will include 226 residential lots. The developer asked for a variance from the 20 feet screening and buffering to 10 feet to allow for an island median coming into the proposed property.
Public hearings were held for three items – all passing.
A 13.056-acre commercial development that was changed from light manufacturing to light industrial district. That address is located at 1901 Couch Drive and is at the intersection of Couch Drive and the proposed Recovery Way. It is near the Jordan Towing project.
A rezoning request from Verizon Wireless from a previous meeting, that was tabled, was brought up again and passed 7-0. The company is adding a ‘stealth wireless communication facility’ at 3109 S. Custer Road, within the The Stonebridge Ranch development. The five-acre tract of land will have a 100 foot cell tower that will be 67 feet away from all property lines.
The area was zoned a planned development district, but it was modified to allow a telecommunication tower.
The final was rezoning property from planned development district and regional employment center overlay district to planned development district to allow multi-family uses at the northeast corner of Lake Forest Drive and the future Collin McKinney Parkway.
That vote passed 6-0 with council member Rick Franklin abstaining.
Continental Properties proposed a single-family-for-lease community on a 10.848-acre property. The company is proposing a 105-home single-family including single-family homes from one to four bedrooms. The community will feature a pet playground, a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, a pool and coffee bar inside the clubhouse.
The homes will vary from 938 to 1,860 square feet, and 62 of those homes will include an attached garage. Rental rates would be around $2,500 a month.
The land was currently rezoned in the past for residential but the north and south portion of the tract had been left open for development.
The planning and zoning recommended approval with a 6-1 vote, but Planning Director Jennifer Arnold noted the city was unable to support the request for rezoning.
Continental Properties owns and manages the Springs at McKinney apartment complex, located at 5960 Stacy Road.
Consent agenda
The consent agenda was passed with the exception of one item that was removed before the vote. That was the awarding of a contract to Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., of Houston, to provide disaster debris hauling services for the McKinney Fire Department. That will be addressed at the July 19 meeting.
Items in the consent agenda that were approved included amending the budget by $500,000 for environmental remediation at 341 E. Virginia and 200 N. McDonald Street; approved a consulting engineering services for the State Highway 5 Utility Relocation Project with Kimley-Horn, with 15 different offices in Texas and approved a best value bid to Coast to Coast Contracting of Bonham to provide mowing and cleanup services for water and wastewater location on an as-needed basis.
Five different companies submitted bids for the water locations and only three for wastewater locations. Coast to Coast had the lowest bid on the latter for $6,099.87 and the second lowest for the water locations at $3,353.56. Incircle Management Inc. had the low bid of $3,296.72 but was higher on the wastewater by about $300.
Notes
- The redistricting of the new council district boundary lines wasn’t voted on at the request of Mayor George Fuller. He noted he missed one meeting and the Mayor Pro Tem missed another. Fuller noted he had conversations with property owners in district two about the proposed changes and that gave him pause on voting on the item. He asked for another work session to bring everyone together at the same time.
- The McKinney Silo Mural Project features the installation of a mural on the 100 feet tall historic concrete silos and grain elevator off of East Virginia and Main Street will start this weekend and will take between six to eight weeks to finish. The mural will be created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, who did a similar mural in Salina, Kansas.
- Many council members praised the work of Amy Rosenthal, director of McKinney Performing Arts Center and McKinney Main Street and Abby Liu, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation executive vice president. Both are leaving their current jobs for new opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.