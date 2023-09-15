As the city of McKinney continues to see growth to the north, city staff is considering potentially rezoning a portion of its East Fork District to allow less intensive uses than previously allowed in the area.
At a Tuesday McKinney Planning & Zoning meeting, Drew Donosky with the applicant, Clay Moore Engineering, presented a proposed zoning change at 6201 N McDonald Street to change the zoning from a planned development allowing heavy machinery sales to a light industrial use with warehouses.
Staff recommended denial of the item, as they believed warehouses could lead to heavy semi-truck use that would not align with the city’s plan for the East Fork District.
According to Donosky, the warehouses would serve as flex spaces to allow for a gym, personal fitness studio and flex office space for incoming corporations.
The property is designated as a Commercial Center in the ONE McKinney 2040 Comprehensive Plan. While the area is currently comprised of low intensity developments and agricultural/rural tracts, the comprehensive plan recognizes a potential for this corridor to provide retail and service uses to residents and employees of McKinney, the city said.
City planner Jake Bennett told the commission that no activity has occurred to activate development on that tract. However, anticipated projects such as the reconstruction of the SH 5 by TxDOT and commercial developments north of McKinney could create positive momentum in support of vision for the area, the city said.
Staff also expressed concern regarding building heights. While warehousing is typically 55 feet or fewer, the zoning does not allow for that building height. Donosky said he would be willing to reduce the building height in accordance with the zoning ordinance.
The proposed development was recommended for approval by the planning and zoning commission unanimously and is slated to appear before city council on Oct. 2.
The East Fork district, located along the East Fork of the Trinity River in the northeast area of McKinney, is slated to carry several uses, including commercial centers, suburban housing, estate houses, employment centers and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
