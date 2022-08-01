Travis Treadwell is from Lubbock, Texas, where he was a three-time All-State tenor trombonist. Today, he is the Director of Bands at McKinney Boyd High School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a graduate of Texas Tech University where I received my Bachelors of Music degree. I am originally from Lubbock, Texas where my family still lives. I am in my 12th year of teaching and have served in McKinney for seven years (three as the Associate Director of bands, and going into my fourth as Head Director.) I live in McKinney with my wife Elizabeth, my 2 1/2-year-old son Tyler and our two dogs Ryder and Harli.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
A great opportunity for growth professionally and to build our family in the awesome area.
Why did you want to become a band director?
I have always enjoyed helping people and watching them learn. Teaching is an organic puzzle that in my opinion never has the same size fit for all the pieces. It keeps me on my toes and solution focused. I had a great passion for music growing up and was excited for the opportunity to combine both music and education as a career. It didn't hurt that I had amazing teachers and resources growing up that inspired me to follow through with this career.
What is your instrument of choice? Do you remember the first piece you played on it?
Trombone is my primary instrument and while I do not remember the absolute first piece of music I played I do remember coming home excited that I could play line #58 Hard Rock Blues and showing it off to my parents, friends and family.
What is your favorite part of marching season?
The overall process. It is almost a yearlong project that starts in November after the last season ends and is in motion until October the next year when we go through the heart of our contest season known as "band-tober." It is an amazing feeling to design, create and perform a production that the students bring it to life/fruition throughout the season.
What can we look forward to with Boyd's marching season this year?
We are excited to introduce our production "Beacon of Hope" and (hope) it sends a message of joy to our audiences. A message we all seem to need more and more in the world today.
What is the best part about preparing for marching season? What is the toughest part?
For me it is the creative energy and collaboration that starts each season. There is a visceral excitement when you feel like you have latched on to something good and the plan comes together. The most difficult part is the heat and hours it takes to make the machine work properly. So many things to learn and refine in such a short time.
How are you and students preparing for the upcoming season?
One day at a time. We have a life lesson "process over perfection." We all make mistakes and have down days but keep showing up and fixing one problem at a time.
What do you have planned for Boyd band's concert season this school year?
I have a few ideas and goals of pieces for the spring semester but our marching show takes the forefront of our minds for the foreseeable future.
What is your favorite piece to conduct?
My favorite pieces I have had the pleasure of conducting have been "Blue Shades" by Frank Ticheli and "Danzon #2" by Marquez. Such light and fun pieces to put together and perform.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird for sure. I wake most days at 4 a.m. (by choice). It is my favorite time to catch up on things, have some personal quiet time and enjoy a good cup of coffee.
What do you do in your free time?
Fishing is my favorite thing to do any chance I get. Particularly fly fishing. It takes your mind off of everything and forces you focus on the moment. If I am not fishing, spending time with my son and wife makes my days joyful.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This one is a hard one and something I have never thought of. "The Flintstones" arranged by Jacob Collier feels weirdly appropriate. Lighthearted, silly with some interesting harmonies and artist choices. Has cool improv/scat singing section with a bizarre stream of conscious and frenetic energy.
