Iran Scott serves as general manager of Performance Food Group in McKinney. As part of his time in McKinney, he has worked to be active in the community and to create a "culture of family and love." Scott recently won Distribution Center of the Year at a recent Circle of Excellence awards event.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Dallas. Graduated from Skyline High School, and I attended college at the University of Texas at Dallas.
What brought you to McKinney?
My job, Performance Food Group.
How long have you been with Performance Food Group in McKinney?
Sixteen years. I started in February of 2006.
What made you want to get involved in the McKinney community?
I was connected with Beth Bentley and saw the great work that she was doing in the community, and I wanted to be a part of that.
How do you choose to be active in the McKinney community? Why do you choose to be active in those ways?
I try to help with community events by providing food and other resources through Performance Food Group. I chose to be active, because I’ve been blessed. I feel that it is only right that I pay those blessings forward.
What has been proudest impact with Performance Food Group and why?
My proudest impact has been creating a culture of family and love. I feel that no matter what I do I am a reflection of God, and God is love.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love watching and playing sports, especially my beloved Dallas Cowboys. I even more so enjoy spending time with the family.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
The restaurants, especially in downtown McKinney.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am one of 12 children. I have been married to my beautiful wife for 19 years. I have six children (30, 26, 25, 20, 19, 9) and two beautiful granddaughters (5, 4).
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely an early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I exemplified love. The love of my Heavenly Father, the love of my mom, the love of my family, and the love of my children.
