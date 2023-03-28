Screen Shot 2023-03-28 at 3.27.31 PM.png

Prominent Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt

 Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune

Prominent Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt was jailed in Collin County after being arrested at a protest Sunday in memory of Marvin Scott III, who died in Collin County Jail custody in 2021.

Police also identified two others arrested at the protest as Shelby Tauber and LaChay Batts. Batts is Marvin Scott’s sister, and Tauber is a photojournalist who has previously covered protests in Scott’s honor, including as a freelancer for The Texas Tribune.

