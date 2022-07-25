Project Rise volunteers from the Collin County community of Dawoodi Bohras partnered with McKinney Little Free Pantry to distribute free backpacks and school supplies to ensure that local children are ready for the new school year.
Local children were invited to visit the Dawoodi Bohras’ masjid (mosque) on Saturday to collect the school supplies that they needed.
“Going back to school can be an expensive time for families, with the cost of backpacks, pens and pencils, and notebooks really adding up," said Rashida Rasheed of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Collin County. "As part of our global Project Rise initiative, we wanted to give a little helping hand to those that need extra support. We wish all young students in Collin County the very best when they return to school next month.”
Kim Sanchez, Founder of Little Free Pantry in McKinney, said, “McKinney Little Free Pantry has worked in partnership with Project Rise volunteers from the Dawoodi Bohras of Collin County for many years now to support vulnerable people in our community. We're delighted to partner with them once again on providing school supplies to make sure that all local children have what they need to start the new school year."
The Dawoodi Bohras of Collin County have lived and worked peacefully in the area for decades. Over 100 families congregate at their masjid (mosque) and community center on Tennessee Street in McKinney. As patriotic Americans, Dawoodi Bohras are committed to working with all communities in order to make a positive contribution to society. The Dawoodi Bohras have always believed in empowering women, equal access to education, and encouraging women to undertake fulfilling and challenging careers in a range of professions.
Project Rise is the Dawoodi Bohras’ global initiative to raise living standards among the most vulnerable members of society while protecting and enhancing the natural environment.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
