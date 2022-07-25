backpacks 4.jpg
Project Rise volunteers from the Collin County community of Dawoodi Bohras partnered with McKinney Little Free Pantry to distribute free backpacks and school supplies to ensure that local children are ready for the new school year.

Local children were invited to visit the Dawoodi Bohras’ masjid (mosque) on Saturday to collect the school supplies that they needed.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

