After taking over for an injured Cam Constantine down the stretch last season, North senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz came into this season knowing he would be the unquestioned trigger man of the Bulldogs’ explosive offense.
Knowing this would be his only shot as the No. 1 signal-caller, Markiewicz worked tirelessly this summer to get his game and body in gear to do something special for the Bulldogs. Fast forward to the present, and Markiewicz is becoming one of the most talked about quarterbacks in the area thanks to averaging 353.4 passing yards and 3.8 passing touchdowns a game entering Friday night.
Although he’s excited to be producing a stat line that would put a smile on the face of reigning NFL MVP and Texas High school football legend Patrick Mahomes, Markiewicz is focused solely on one thing – winning.
“It would feel great to have my name at the top of the North record books for my passing, but it will feel even greater to win district and take this team very far in the playoffs,” Markiewicz said. “Those awards and passing records are great and all, but I want to take this team far.”
Currently, Markiewicz leads the area with 1,767 passing yards and is second in the area with 19 touchdown passes. Entering Friday night’s action, Markiewicz was 13 passes away from North’s single-season touchdown passing record and 14 passes away from throwing the most touchdowns in a career in North history.
Simply put, if the big, right-handed senior can maintain his current statistical pace, he will leave North as the most prolific quarterback in a season and a career in the program’s history and will have established himself as a true McKinney North legend.
Besides being talented, Markiewicz’s cerebral and efficient quarterback play has gone hand in hand with his chart-topping performances, as the 6-foot- 5-inch signal-caller has gone on an impressive streak of 157 passing attempts since his last interception against Mesquite Poteet in last season’s regular-season finale.
“First and foremost, I have to give props to my offensive line, because them giving me time allows me to sit back and go through my reads, which has played a huge part in my success,” Markiewicz said. “Obviously, my receivers have contributed to things by getting faster and better over the summer, which has contributed to us getting better as a unit every day in practice. Then you have Manny, who keeps the box loaded because of his special talents and, when you combine this, it makes us unpredictable and is why our unit, not just me, is having a great season.”
To put into perspective how consistent and efficient Markiewicz has been this year, his career-high for TDs in a game entering the season was four, and he has thrown at least four TDs in every game but one this season. Despite consistently seeing outstanding offensive performances each season, even North head Mike Fecci is impressed with how productive and efficient his star quarterback has been this season.
“Dilllon’s stats are off the charts when you look at his yards and passing touchdowns, but to have the high completion rate he has and to have not thrown one interception this season is phenomenal, because we have a lot of down-the-field throws in our offense,” Fecci said. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch him control the offense the way he has, because he’s playing at a really high level, and it’s allowing us to do the things we have been doing.”
Besides trending toward being a McKinney North legend, Markiewicz is slowly but surely starting to pop up on more and more college radars with each 330-yard-plus passing, four-touchdown performance he produces each week. Despite the wins and gaudy stats, Markiewicz currently doesn’t hold any offers from a “Power 5” school but, whichever school pulls the trigger and gives him a chance will be acquiring a special talent and kid willing to do whatever he has to do to be great.
“Whichever school gets him to sign will be getting a tremendous young man who has a great work ethic and is a great player who is also a great leader and a guy you want to be leading your offensive unit,” said Kyle Hardin, North offensive coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.