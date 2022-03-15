The idea for addressing food insecurity in Collin County was first hatched about seven years ago, during a Bible study meeting at Angela Poen’s home.
She and a group of women had begun discussing “hunger,” which they would later refer to as food insecurity, to capture the holistic impact of not having access to enough food.
“We just didn’t that there was an issue here in Collin County.” Poen said. “And we had two people in the Bible study that were principals at Title 1 schools, and they said ‘Well actually there, you know, there is a problem.’”
The discussion eventually morphed into a vision for a place where the food insecure can come in and sit down for a freshly made meal without having to provide identification or paperwork.
“We just really didn’t feel like we could turn away from it,” Poen said, “It was like, we saw this tremendous need and it wasn’t being filled, and so why shouldn’t we try to do it?”
Now that vision is roughly two weeks away from becoming a reality: Community Garden Kitchen is almost ready to open the doors of its 4,500 square-foot facility east of State Highway 5.
The project has had a winding road of development: the group was able to raise over $1 million in funds, find a location in the county seat through a partnership with the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, which owned property in McKinney, and get city approval to pursue development. Just as construction began, the pandemic moved in on North Texas, making it hard to fundraise and find volunteers. In addition, supply chain issues made some aspects of construction difficult, and the timeline for opening was stalled.
“It was very frustrating to want to be able to serve but not to be able to move any faster,” Poen said. “So I was like ‘Well, it’s going to be in the Lord’s timing.’”
But now, the organization is just about ready to cross the finish line.
The vision for Community Garden Kitchen is well aware of the local need: pre-pandemic, Poen said, there were 138,000 people in Collin County falling into food insecurity at least once per year. One in four McKinney ISD students are food insecure, she added, and one in six veterans in North Texas live in a food-insecure home. She adds that many seniors in the area are on the Meals on Wheels program and that a number of Collin College students also fall into food insecurity. The organization website estimates anywhere from 2,500 to 4,400 food-insecure neighbors in the 75069 zip code, where the kitchen is located.
“When we researched food insecurity in the area and looked at the services that were being provided, such as the food pantry and other organizations that are providing food to people in need, we noticed that the one spot that was empty was a place where people could go and have a freshly prepared meal and sit down and have their dinner,” Poen said.
Poen said the experience won’t be like a “soup kitchen.” The organization has hired a professional chef and will have a volunteer wait staff who will take food orders. Those who visit will be able to choose from a small selection of meals.
“We wanted to give people the opportunity to make that choice rather than one size fits all,” she said. “And we didn’t want them to have to stand in line for their food, so that’s why we decided to seat them at a table and wait on them.”
The space will also include separate tables of different sizes so families don’t have to eat with people they don’t know. Poen said the choice to have separate tables could help reduce anxiety for those who come in for a meal.
“I just want to see it happen,” she said. “I’ve been waiting so long to see it happen. All the frustrations of construction and everything else, the first time I see a kid walk in and sit down and have a meal, I will forget everything in the past, because it will all be worth it if we know that that child or that family has been brave enough to come in.”
