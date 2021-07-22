The McKinney Public Library System is always a gathering place of activities and programs for all ages, but summer is a special time at the library. In addition to our robust schedule of programs, such as Little Ones Lapsit, Anime Club and Yarnigans, our libraries host an annual summer reading program where we encourage adults and children alike to participate and track their reading minutes.
This year’s summer reading program theme is “Wild About Adventure.” We want readers to explore places unknown while reading new books and magazines. We kicked off the program with the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe, pirates and hula dancers. We’ve also had dino-mite fun with a dinosaur dig, transformed our parking lot into a petting zoo, and welcomed mermaids, dragons and fairies. A full list of library programs is available on the library’s website (McKinneyPublicLibrary.org)
To sign up for our reading program, visit one of the libraries or online through Beanstack (McKinneyTexas.Beanstack.com). Readers are encouraged to keep track of their reading minutes in the Beanstack log until Aug. 14. Keep our librarians in mind and ask questions; they are a great resource for recommending books. Adults, read books aloud to your children, let them choose their own books and ask them questions about the books they are reading. We would love for you to participate in the program yourself and consider joining a book club.
New this summer is our Choose Your Own Adventure Storywalk, an interactive program for all ages. Throughout the story you will be directed to merchants around Historic Downtown McKinney. During your adventure, feel free to go at your own pace and browse in the stores – over 20 downtown merchants participated! This program will be available throughout July so you can enjoy the adventure more than once.
I also invite you to the McKinney Story Trail at the newly renovated Finch Park. Laminated pages from a children’s picture book have been installed along a trail. As you walk the path you are directed to the next page in the story. This project combines the benefits of physical activity, time outdoors in nature, literacy and family time. A different book will be featured each month so you can always look forward to a new adventure with your family.
