mckinney oktoberfest.jpg
Courtesy of city of McKinney / Facebook
Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones, Interim Director of MPAC and McKinney Main Street

For over 150 years, Downtown McKinney has served as the heart of our community, a place where people gather to celebrate and be together. McKinney Main Street builds upon our past to champion a thriving vibrant downtown. Though we put on many events, live entertainment and festivals throughout the year, our biggest and arguably most popular is right around the corner. We invite you to put on your lederhosen and join us for McKinney’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest!

The three-day festival starts Friday, Sept. 23 and has become a signature event known for bringing people together from all over the region. Patrons feel as though they are immersed in the middle of Munich as they enjoy authentic German fare such as bier, brats, strudel, pretzels and live music. Oktoberfest is now ticketless – save time with fewer lines! Credit cards and digital pay options are encouraged.

The McKinney Courier-Gazette publishes a monthly director's column provided by the City of McKinney. Check back for updates and insight from your city directors at courier-gazette.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments