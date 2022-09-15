For over 150 years, Downtown McKinney has served as the heart of our community, a place where people gather to celebrate and be together. McKinney Main Street builds upon our past to champion a thriving vibrant downtown. Though we put on many events, live entertainment and festivals throughout the year, our biggest and arguably most popular is right around the corner. We invite you to put on your lederhosen and join us for McKinney’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest!
The three-day festival starts Friday, Sept. 23 and has become a signature event known for bringing people together from all over the region. Patrons feel as though they are immersed in the middle of Munich as they enjoy authentic German fare such as bier, brats, strudel, pretzels and live music. Oktoberfest is now ticketless – save time with fewer lines! Credit cards and digital pay options are encouraged.
The highlight of any Oktoberfest celebration is the food and beer, and McKinney’s 14-block beer garden features authentic German Hofbrau bier and beer from McKinney’s local TUPPS brewery. All of our 21-and-up patrons have the opportunity to try multiple German flavors and styles, learn more about the craft beer during the free Brewmaster sessions by TUPPS or test their strength in the Hofbrau "Masskrugstemmen" stein holding competition for the chance to win a trip to New York City to compete in the 2023 competition. Register today: McKinneyOktoberfest.com
Oktoberfest isn’t just for adults; there are plenty of activities for kids and families, such as carnival rides, petting zoo, face painting, rock climbing wall and weenie dog races. Some activities do require a nominal fee. For more information, visit McKinneyOktoberfest.com.
Before you head to the three-day festival, be sure to browse the parking guide and plan your parking options. Consider remote parking at First McKinney Church and take a shuttle directly to Mitchell Park.
Downtown McKinney is also home to a thriving Cultural District filled with a variety of unique public art. Explore murals hidden in alleyways or on historic buildings and take a self-guided tour of the Monarchs of McKinney, a series of oversized steel butterflies spread throughout downtown. Explore a full listing of public art at McKinneyTexas.org/PublicArt.
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
This summer, our Cultural District added our latest public art installation, which was painted on the historic silos by internationally acclaimed artist Guido van Helten. Prior to painting, van Helten immersed himself in the community to learn more about the citizens, heritage, and culture to help him find the true identity of McKinney. Over two months, Van Helten took more than 5,000 photographs, interacted with more than 100 residents, and visited small businesses, non-profit organizations, churches, and Faubion Middle School. His efforts culminated on a truly McKinney mural, featuring families from all of McKinney gathering around public events. For more information about the artist and the project, visit McKinneyTexas.org/Silo.
We look forward to witnessing how the strong support and preservation of the historic features and arts influence economic vitality.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette publishes a monthly director's column provided by the City of McKinney. Check back for updates and insight from your city directors at courier-gazette.com
