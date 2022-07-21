McKinney apex centre

McKinney's Apex Centre features both indoor and outdoor options for visitors. 

Michael Kowski, Director of Parks and Recreation

Summer has certainly arrived! We have great options for you to cool off during this extended heat wave. First, the best free option is to visit one of our eight amazing splash pads. Each one across our parks system offers different features and experiences. I am happy to report that later this summer we’ll open a completely redesigned splash pad at Finch Park, which is part of a multi-year renovation project that will also deliver new pavilions, pickleball courts and play equipment. Learn more about our splash pads: McKinneyParks.org/SplashPads.  

Of course, our pools are more popular than ever! The Apex Centre delivers both indoor and outdoor options – with unique features like multi-story waterslides, rentable cabanas and an overwater obstacle course – and our newly renovated indoor Senior Pool is open to all ages and provides swim lanes, a water walking area, and dedicated swim times for adults 50-plus. Old Settler’s Aquatic Center was recently renamed the Gilda Garza Garcia Aquatic Center after the late councilwoman who championed its construction in east McKinney. Located next to the completely remodeled Old Settler’s Recreation Center, this beautiful outdoor pool has a zero-depth entry, water slide and spray features, and is very family friendly with its maximum water depth of 3 feet 6 inches. Our other outdoor pool, Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center, is undergoing a complete renovation to make it ready to serve the community for many more years to come. 

