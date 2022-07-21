Summer has certainly arrived! We have great options for you to cool off during this extended heat wave. First, the best free option is to visit one of our eight amazing splash pads. Each one across ourparkssystem offers different features and experiences. I am happy to report that later this summer we’ll open a completely redesigned splash pad at Finch Park, which is part of a multi-year renovation project that will also deliver new pavilions, pickleball courts and play equipment. Learn more about our splash pads: McKinneyParks.org/SplashPads.
Of course, our pools are more popular than ever! The Apex Centre delivers both indoor and outdoor options – with unique features like multi-story waterslides, rentable cabanas and an overwater obstacle course – and our newly renovated indoor Senior Pool is open to all ages and provides swim lanes, a water walking area, and dedicated swim times for adults 50-plus. Old Settler’s Aquatic Center was recently renamed the Gilda Garza Garcia Aquatic Center after the late councilwoman who championed its construction in east McKinney. Located next to the completely remodeled Old Settler’s Recreation Center, this beautiful outdoor pool has a zero-depth entry, water slide and spray features, and is very family friendly with its maximum water depth of 3 feet 6 inches. Our other outdoor pool, Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center, is undergoinga completerenovation to make it ready to serve the community for many more years to come.
Around this time of year, our parks system is overflowing with users from sunrise to sundown, even during this heat wave. And how can you join the fun in yourparkssystem? Sign-up for our app-based scavenger hunt gameRecQuest, which is taking place throughout the month of July. Explore our parks, facilities, activities and special events to earn points towards a chance to win the grand prize. There is still time to play: McKinneyParks.org/RecQuest.
Whetheryou’recooling off in our parks and pools, discovering new parts of your parks system by playingRecQuest, or simply taking a stroll on a trail, we are proud to deliver exceptional experiences across the city. July is Park & Recreation Month, and there is no better time than now to bring attention to how important it is torise upand support your local parks system. Please join me in saying thank you to all the professionals in the Parks & Recreation Department who faithfully serve this community all year long. We are alwayslookingtoaddamazing people to the team. Learn more about how we can work together to improve our community: McKinneyTexas.org/Jobs.
