The city of McKinney Public Works Department provides the community with a wide variety of vital services. From maintaining the sewer and stormwater drainage systems and managing trash and recycling services to streets and the city’s vehicles maintenance, Public Works is proud to preserve and protect McKinney’s high quality of life for all residents, businesses and visitors to McKinney.
Between May 16-23, the city will participate in National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association. All week long, the city will share updates on their social media channels that highlight the various divisions and teams of the Public Works Department. The goal is to pay tribute to the engineers, managers, technicians and other professionals and recognize the substantial contributions they make to rebuild, improve and protect transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings and other structures and facilities essential for residents’ health and safety.
For an example of just a few of the things the Public Works Department does, in 2020, it delivered 11.6 billion gallons of potable water to residents; maintained roughly 1,000 miles of water mains; inspected roughly 400,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe and 1,700 manholes; maintained 1,698 lane miles of streets and 75 miles of alleys, completed 37,267 square yards of asphalt maintenance and 9,887 square yards of concrete repair, repaired 52,850 linear feet of existing sidewalk and completed 11,203 linear feet of new sidewalk. Additionally, crews collected household hazardous waste from 5,360 residences, a 17% increase over the past three years; installed 7,232 storm drain markers citywide, stabilized multiple creek locations citywide, and installed over 1,800 tons of rock/gabions to mitigate surface water drainage.
And finally, Keep Texas Beautiful recognized the city of McKinney as the recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. McKinney will receive $310,000 for landscaping projects along state highway rights-of-way and will be combined with $290,000 awarded to the city by GCAA in 2016.
If you want to be a part of something that significantly impacts your community, the city is currently hiring for various positions within the department. If you or someone you know is searching for a job, consider a career with the McKinney Public Works Department. Our divisions are filled with dedicated team members who have strong comradery, serve the community with integrity and excellence, and receive great benefits, including company-sponsored certification and training, retirement options, health, dental, and vision insurance, paid holidays and vacation.
