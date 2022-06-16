This week, the City of McKinney is focusing on the history of Juneteenth and its significance today regarding issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. What is Juneteenth? On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued an order announcing the end of slavery in Texas. Black Texans have celebrated this momentous occasion for over 150 years.
Juneteenth was originally known as "Emancipation Day" or simply "The 19th." Celebrations were highly organized community events and could draw thousands of visitors. People traveled extensively for celebrations across the state, with railways offering discounted "Emancipation Day" tickets. In McKinney, the largest Juneteenth gatherings occurred at E. S. Doty High School, Rambo Park, "East Side Park," known today as Old Settler's Recreation Area, The Run neighborhood and Finch Park.
There is deep history throughout the city regarding Juneteenth and Finch Park, one of the city's oldest parks. Juneteenth events were historically celebrated at The Run, McKinney's oldest Black neighborhood that borders Finch Park on the northwest. Decades later, Finch Park became commonplace for Juneteenth celebrations through the 1970s and '80s. Though not widely publicized, churches and the local NAACP often organized activities and drew numerous attendees.
In 2006, the McKinney Parks and Recreation Department began Juneteenth celebrations at Old Settler's Recreation Center and park and included games, history exhibits and live performances by local musicians and singers. In 2008, a Juneteenth parade toured neighborhoods east of Highway 5. Since then, the Juneteenth celebration has evolved to the Cultural Music Series, with concerts throughout the summer featuring different musical genres such as Gospel, Jazz, Caribbean, Folk and Latin. These concerts have taken place at Old Settler's, Finch, Bonnie Wenk and Towne Lake parks. We invite everyone to learn more and explore the history of Juneteenth in McKinney by accessing our story map available on our Juneteenth webpage.
On Saturday, June 18, we invite the entire community to a public Juneteenth Celebration. The celebration will include cultural experiences, learning, and fun for the whole family. Start your day by attending fun fitness sessions like Zumba and Diva Dance led by fitness instructors. If a morning workout is not your preference, don't worry. There will be fun activities for everyone, such as bounce houses, game trucks, water slides, mechanical rides and the McKinney Public Library mobile library. Live entertainment will be provided by poets, dancers, DJs and musicians. Come hungry to feast on a variety of food trucks. Festivities start at 10 a.m. at Towne Lake Park, 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy. For more information, visit McKinneyTexas.org/Juneteenth. Explore the Juneteenth in McKinney story map at bit.ly/McKinneyJuneteenth.
