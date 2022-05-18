May 15-21 is National Public Works week. This week serves as a time to celebrate those individuals who are responsible for delivering safe drinking water, maintaining roadways and traffic signals, collecting trash, ensuring sewer systems work and maintaining waterways and municipal facilities. These vital services are provided to residents every day. We are proud to preserve and protect McKinney’s high quality of life for all residents, businesses and visitors to McKinney.
In 2021, Public Works:
Delivered 9.1 billion gallons of water to McKinney customers
Maintained 1,700 lane miles of city roadways
Conveyed 16.4 million gallons of sewage on average per day
Collected 153,713 tons of trash
Maintained 1.4 million square feet of city facilities
While we continue to provide these important services, some of the challenges facing the department include keeping pace with a growing a community, replacing aging infrastructure, and adjusting to new regulatory requirements and market conditions. Some of our recent initiatives have included a comprehensive assessment of the city’s roadways and implementing a new work order and asset management software that will soon allow residents to seamlessly enter service requests through a new online portal.
We are excited to be moving some maintenance operations to a new facility located on U.S. 75 to support our continued growth. This facility was made possible through the voter approved 2019 Bond Program.
The future for McKinney Public Works is bright. The city continues to make investments in personnel, infrastructure and technology to maintain and support the growing needs of the community, improve efficiency and enhance service delivery to residents. If you want to be a part of something that significantly impacts your community, consider a career with the McKinney Public Works Department. The city is currently hiring for various positions within the department. Our divisions are filled with dedicated team members who have strong comradery, serve the community with integrity and excellence, and receive great benefits, including company-sponsored certification and training, retirement options, health, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays and vacation.
Please visit our website at McKinneyTexas.org for more information on available positions, Public Works activities, or ways to contact us.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
