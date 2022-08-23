McKinney water tower
August is National Water Quality Month. While this designation is something most don’t have on their calendar, residents depend on water quality every day of the year. The safe, reliable delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression and irrigation is one of the critical services the City of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.

The city purchases its water from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), which is responsible for treating and delivering the water to McKinney from Lake Lavon. The city then redistributes it through a series of pump stations, elevated storage tanks and underground pipes.

Ryan Gillingham

