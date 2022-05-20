As redevelopment continues to move forward in east McKinney, the city is looking at how to prepare for traffic needs as they come about.
Estimates indicate that at full development, the city expects a 150% increase in traffic use in the area of east McKinney that is east of State Highway 5, west of Airport Drive, south of US 380 and north of Standifer Street. In response, the city is looking to develop a roadway framework that can help address development and increased use as it comes down the road.
On Tuesday, Nick Ataie, engineering capital improvement projects manager with the city, presented a recommended street plan that would provide a framework for infrastructure development in a part of east McKinney that is slated for redevelopment. The presentation came after city staff kicked off a study that looked at mobility impacts to the area. The efforts included gathering public input and traffic analysis.
The proposed plan, once approved, would serve as an amendment to the city's thoroughfare plan. The change would allow McKinney to start planning for improvements, submit grant applications for roadways and look at infrastructure improvements in the area, Ataie told the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
The proposed plan includes adding more access points to the area. Ataie said currently there are about three main access points to the area. The proposed plan would aim to add an additional access point at each end of the study area, he said. That includes adding one off of SH 5 at Lamar Street, one at US 380 east of Wattley Park and another access point at Airport Drive as an extension of Seneca Boulevard.
The city is slated to conduct further discussions about an additional proposed access point off of Elm Street near Anthony Street after Deborah Bradford, associate pastor with New Jerusalem Baptist Church in McKinney, expressed opposition to a proposed roadway going through the church property.
Ataie said city staff were directed to look at that specific area closer, and there are plans to discuss the area with the adjacent property owners.
Overall, adding more access points to the plan as a whole serves as a basis for providing a better gridded street network in the area, Ataie said.
"That provides a better traffic dispersion, (and) we can start to pair that with some strategic signing and intersection treatments to kind of focus traffic on certain corridors in the area," he said.
The proposed plan does serve as a framework, meaning changes could come in the future as development takes shape.
"We would be ready to kind of adjust and take a closer look at traffic impacts on specific developments, but it at least outlines a framework for a street network that can kind of guide us through the development process as it happens over the next five, 10, 15 years," he said.
Ataie said he anticipated a thoroughfare amendment would likely come before the council later in the summer season. He added it is unclear if the street that is currently under discussion due to its impact on church property would be included or not.
He later added that the framework's approval would not mean the community can no longer provide feedback on infrastructure improvements in the area.
"We’re going to continue just as we’ve done in the past to engage the community as projects are prioritized and make sure that we’re making these projects something that the community can get behind and that kind of reflects the diversity and history of the neighborhoods and (is) something that also again helps manage some of the redevelopment that’s going to happen over time," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.