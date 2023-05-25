Public feedback will be part of the equation as McKinney asks developers to come up with ideas for the future of city-owned property downtown.
Exactly what that will look like was discussed Tuesday during a work session meeting of the McKinney City Council.
As construction continues on a new city hall east of State Highway 5, McKinney city officials have been in discussions about what to do with city-owned property that will be left behind when city staff move to the new facility. While the city owns multiple pieces of land in the downtown area, four properties have been the focus of public discussion since January. Those four parcels include the current development services building, the current city hall and two parking lots to the north and northeast of city hall.
During an initial discussion about the future of the four properties in January, the council showed support for gauging private development interests via a request for qualifications (RFQ). At the time, the council also directed city staff to engage the public for input.
Since then, public input opportunities have included a stakeholder meeting, presentations to city of McKinney boards, a town hall meeting in April and an online survey. On Tuesday, Development Services Director Michael Quint discussed numerous feedback points with council members.
According to the presented summary of results, respondents indicated that the most important public element regarding future development was “preserving and enhancing the character of historic downtown McKinney.” In addition, respondents felt that cultural amenities, entertainment opportunities, amenities for kids, a grocery store, parking and a hotel were missing from historic downtown McKinney, according to the presentation.
The presentation included a list of overarching themes from the public input period, which Quint said were not ranked. Those themes include: having new development that contributes to the downtown’s existing charm, that emphasizes vehicular access from State Highway 5 and that helps address downtown parking needs. Themes also include that a grocery store is desired and that additional cultural amenities, activities for kids and entertainment opportunities are needed, according to the presentation. The full presentation is available at tinyurl.com/ys7yx5ke.
Quint asked city council members to outline what information should be included in the RFQ that is given to developers.
Council feedback included discussions about a parking garage, interest in family-friendly features and feedback about what type of hotel could work in the downtown area. See the full discussion at tinyurl.com/3v68p5st.
Councilman Rick Franklin advocated for maintaining flexibility during the process.
“There’s so many creative ideas that are going to come about because of this, and I would imagine that the RFQ, you’re going to get a lot of companies coming in here to want to do something with the city of McKinney,” Franklin said.
During the discussion, Quint indicated that the initial timeline goal was to have the RFQ released to developers by the end of June and to have submittals back by August. He noted that the timeline could be slowed if needed.
In response to questions from the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Quint said in a Wednesday email that the RFQ is slated to include overarching public input themes from the presentation, as well as a link to the city’s public meeting agendas page where all public feedback can be reviewed.
