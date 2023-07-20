Aaron Werner will tell you that downtown McKinney’s status today is the result of work by multiple people and visionaries from many years ago who prioritized the area.
“If you look back 20-plus years ago, around that time when the council decided to invest in widening sidewalks and creating outdoor dining venues and turning the current MPAC building, the performing arts center, from a vacant dilapidated building in the middle of the square into this vibrant facility open seven days a week almost every day of the year, it’s those visionaries that set the tone for what McKinney was going to be and what we were going to do with our downtown,” said Werner, who serves as executive director for Visit McKinney. “And today, I would say, you’re really reaping the benefits of an ongoing prioritization and investment into this historic district.”
Today, McKinney’s downtown area serves as the city’s heartbeat, providing a hub for local commerce, community events and connecting to local history. It’s a place where locals and visitors can visit a winery, grab a meal or see concerts and performances.
“I think that might be one of the most special things about this historic district compared to what you’ll see in almost any other historic district in the state, is that instead of just keeping what you have renovated and trying to make it vibrant, we have that, but we’re also expanding the district to places that it’s never been before by crossing Highway 5 and creating the new entertainment district over there,” Werner said. “So we’re in a really special place here in McKinney, to keep our old historic and charming, but vibrant, and then build out from there to create just a really exciting district.”
Work is underway to bring McKinney’s new municipal complex — which includes the new city hall — online. Ground was broken on the facility in October, and the facility has since gone vertical at its location east of State Highway 5. Nearby, work has been done to bring the new location of Tupps Brewery to life, and activity continues to percolate at the nearby McKinney Flour Mill.
“I think what you see there is you see those as the developments that are setting the tone for what that district will be,” Werner said. “I think over the next five to 10 years, you’ll see more come in that feed off of that tone that’s been set there.”
As McKinney looks ahead to eventually moving city staff from office space in its downtown to the new location east of State Highway 5, the city is looking at the future potential for the city-owned property in the downtown area. In June, the city of McKinney published a request for qualifications (RFQ) seeking a partnership with a development team to redevelop four city-owned properties downtown. The RFQ has a given deadline of Aug. 17. Partner selection is slated to extend into November with negotiation expected to stretch between January and June of 2024, according to the city website. A development process is slated for October 2024 “and beyond.” (See the full RFQ document at tinyurl.com/yv29fjrn.)
Werner said the request is likely to receive multiple interesting proposals. From Visit McKinney’s perspective, he said, the opportunity is a chance to build out a weekend stay in McKinney.
“But to have that much land available in the core of your downtown and know that whatever it is that comes in there is going to feed into the vibrancy and the entertainment opportunities is super exciting for us,” Werner said.
As McKinney looks ahead to the future of the downtown area, there’s no question that its strength is its ties to history.
“The one thing that none of our neighboring communities or even ourselves can recreate is our downtown,” Werner said. “It is something that has been organically grown from the very beginning, and no one to date has been successful at trying to recreate a modern version of, like, a historic square that has that sense of place, the heartbeat of the community, almost like the awe you feel when you walk down the sidewalks knowing that while it might be a boutique today, there was a totally different story 50 years ago, and you kind of think about what that might have been.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
