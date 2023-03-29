Downtown McKinney's newest mural to pay homage to local artist, student

A mural in downtown McKinney will honor local artist and student Hunter Haney, who passed away in August at the age of 22. The mural, slated to be complete by April 16, is shown here as a work in progress on March 28.
Adrian Haney will tell you that Hunter was a joy to have as a son.
She’ll describe how he was full of life and how he loved art and connecting with people. She’ll mention the podcast he and his friends recorded while he was in high school. She’ll talk about how he was studying communication arts and industrial design at the University of North Texas. She’ll tell you about his dream of making art and designing shoes for Nike. She’ll tell you that Tinker Hatfeld was his icon.
At the age of 19, Hunter got sick suddenly and struggled for two years with a terminal diagnosis. He lost the ability to use his hands, to speak and to make cognitive decisions. He died on Aug. 30, 2022 at the age of 22.
“When he passed away, our family had just been through a lot,” Adrian Haney said. “It was really traumatic, and we didn’t feel like a funeral in the traditional sense really represented Hunter and his spirit, and Hunter had a dream of being able to put art into the world, and he died and wasn’t able to do that. And so we wanted to help make his dreams come true.”
Before Hunter passed away, Haney said, the family got in contact with Andrea Holmes, the local artist behind over 20 murals and signs in downtown McKinney. Now, Holmes is creating a mural that will pay homage to Hunter at 201 W Louisiana St.
“I said, ‘You know, even if someone just walks by a doorway and they sort of see a glance of something, the feeling I want them to have is that their heart was just lifted a little bit,’” Adrian Haney said.
As part of the mural planning process, Holmes worked to get to know Hunter and the kind of artist he was. She asked his parents to create a list of things or stories that represented Hunter and then created designs based on what they told her. There are designs in the mural that will hint at Hunter’s personality — there’s a Delorean from “Back to the Future,” a movie he loved. There are images paying homage to being from Texas, a point of pride for Hunter. The mural also features one of his own self portraits.
At first, Haney said, the hope was to have a mural done by Thanksgiving, but the timing felt off. A couple of wall options fell through, and the family decided to wait until the new year. They didn’t have an expectation for a mural size, she said.
“It could have been a door,” Haney said. “It was just the idea of putting art into the universe that was carrying the spirit of Hunter in some way.”
It was around that time that Holmes and the family met Linda Richardson, the owner of the building at 201 W Louisiana St.
“She was just like, ‘I love this. I love this idea, I love the idea of Hunter having a wall,’” Haney said. “She has just been like an angel on earth. She’s not putting herself personally into it in any way. She’s so selfless and giving and is a true altruistic patron of this art.”
The mural will now go on an 80-foot piece of wall, the largest mural Holmes has ever painted.
“I think the scale of the work just really represents who Hunter was as a person, who Andrea Holmes is as an artist and what she’s capable of, and who Linda Richardson is as a generous person and business owner in downtown McKinney,” Haney said. ‘It just all really fits in a really beautiful way.”
For Holmes, the mural is a chance to create a piece for a fellow artist.
“By creating a mural, it’s a very long-lasting dedication to somebody that you love,” she said. “So I just love the idea of it, and I’m so grateful to have worked with Adrian and her family in creating this for them.”
Now, the mural is set to be completed by April 16, in time for McKinney’s Arts in Bloom festival, an annual celebration of art in McKinney.
“Since we sort of put a pin in things and let things simmer, if you will, everything timing-wise has just really lined up and created this beautiful domino effect that leads us up to Arts in Bloom,” Haney said, “which, what a better time to unveil a mural that’s about joy and life and rebirth.”
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.