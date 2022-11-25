McKinney appeared to be on their way to springing the upset of state power Southlake Carroll.
The Lions twice led by 14 points and carried a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter of Friday's Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal.
But the Dragons had the final say.
Carroll star running back Owen Allen burst for the go-ahead 13-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in the ballgame, and Carroll sacked McKinney senior quarterback Keldric Luster on a fourth-down play to seal a 42-35 victory from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
Allen was a one-man wrecking crew at times, scampering for a game-high 221 yards and four touchdowns.
Carroll (13-0) advances to the regional final and will play the Denton Guyer/Byron Nelson winner next week at a time and location to be determined. McKinney ends its season at 8-5.
The Dragons were balanced offensively, generating 220 rushing yards and 347 through the air for 567 total yards. Quarterback Graham Knowles completed 25-of-31 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Jordan was Knowle's favorite targeting, catching seven balls for 214 yards and one score.
McKinney led 21-7 after a 17-yard touchdown run from Bryan Jackson less than two minutes into the third quarter and later 28-14 following a 1-yard plunge by D'Kedrion Abrams with 1:12 left in the stanza.
Abrams' run capped off an 18-play, 75-yard drive for McKinney.
Jackson rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries and also threw for a 42-yard score. Luster rushed for 139 yards on 19 carries and also passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Tyler Stanley (three catches, 84 yards).
Carroll took a 35-28 lead on a 9-yard pass from Knowles to Clayton Wayland with 7:41 remaining in the ballgame. A Lions fumble deep in Dragon territory set up the score. It was one of two turnovers on the day for McKinney.
McKinney answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Luster to Stanley to tie the score at 35-35 with 3:53 remaining.
