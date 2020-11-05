Engineering CIP Manager Nick Ataie updated the McKinney City Council Tuesday on the Light up Louisiana project as the city prepares to enter phase two of the project.
Light up Louisiana is a two-phase construction project taking place on Louisiana Street that includes complete reconstruction the Louisiana Street corridor and walkway, improvement of underground utilities, lighting improvements, landscape and hardscape improvements.
Civil Consulting Group was awarded a planning and design contract in March 2019. Axis Contracting, Inc. took on the project on May 5. The first phase stretched from Church Street to Kentucky Avenue. The second phase will cover the corridor from Tennessee Street to State Highway 5.
“A big portion of this project has been the planning effort,” Ataie said. “Phase one has been substantially completed, and now we’re looking at starting the next phase at the beginning of next year.”
Phase one ended on Oct. 22 with a “Flip the Switch” event where the city showcased the improvements in lighting and on the corridor while showing appreciation toward business owners for their patience with the process.
Phase two is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 and will be broken up into sub-phases. Construction will first focus on Chestnut Street to State Highway 5 to minimize traffic impact early on. The second sub-phase will focus on Chestnut Street to Tennessee Street.
“We do know that phase two, the eastern part of the phase is going to be a bit more challenging,” Ataie said. “The curves are a little more dramatic on that side, there are more businesses, but hopefully with some of the lessons we learned from phase one, we’ll be more proactive with advance notifications for impacts, and we’re considering taking the opportunity for some overnight work.”
The project is expected to be complete on June 25. Each sub-phase will include maintenance to underground water utilities and repaving the street and sidewalks.
Ataie discussed expanding the incentive bonus, where up to 20 days maximum, Axis will receive $3000 per day for early completion. As Axis did not receive this bonus after the first phase, Ataie recommended expanding it from the original 10 days.
While under construction, Louisiana Street will have one open travel lane with 15 to 30 minute closures as needed. Intersections at Johnston Street and Chestnut Street will close for a maximum of two weeks at separate times while under construction. While the streets will intermittently close, pedestrian access to businesses will remain open. Downtown parking will also be adjusted as needed during construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.