According to early vote totals released by Collin County at 7 p.m., incumbent George Fuller is leading the race for McKinney mayor with 70.22% of early ballots, or 11,806 votes.
Challenger Tom Meredith trails with 28% of the vote, or 4,708 votes. Jimmy Stewart, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Fuller, has received 299 votes, or 1.78%, in the early vote report from the county.
The mayoral race is not the only one that is up for grabs on the McKinney City Council tonight. Justin Beller is leading the four-candidate race for the District 1 place on the council with 43.41% of the early votes, or 840 votes. Stan Penn has received 29.82% of the early vote ballots, Cris Treviño has garnered 19.48% and Johnny Moore has won 7.29%, according to the early ballot report.
For the District 3 spot, Geré Feltus is leading the race for the spot with 54.9% of the vote against Vicente Torres’s 45.1%.
Finally, incumbent Charlie Philips is leading with 62.54% of the early votes for the At Large 1 spot against challenger Brian J. Magnuson’s 37.46%.
Collin County has said election results will be updated beginning at 8:30 p.m. and then at half hour intervals until tabulation is completed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.