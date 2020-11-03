According to early voting numbers, 44,132 people have voted to remove McKinney City Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell from office, according to Collin County numbers.
Through Proposition A on the McKinney voter ballot, 72% of voters have voted in favor of removing Shemwell from office. 16,841 people have voted against the proposition.
The proposition reads: “Shall La’Shadion Shemwell be removed from the office of McKinney City Council Member (District 1) by recall?”
This story has been updated with corrected numbers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.