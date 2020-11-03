voting
According to early voting numbers, 44,132 people have voted to remove McKinney City Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell from office, according to Collin County numbers.

Through Proposition A on the McKinney voter ballot, 72% of voters have voted in favor of removing Shemwell from office. 16,841 people have voted against the proposition.

The proposition reads: “Shall La’Shadion Shemwell be removed from the office of McKinney City Council Member (District 1) by recall?”

This story has been updated with corrected numbers

