Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 26 in and around McKinney:
Jazz at The Comedy Arena with The Mike Steinel Quintet featuring Rosana Eckert
The Comedy Arena (305 E Virginia St., Suite 104) will host a jazz show with The Mike Steinel Quintet Featuring Rosana Eckert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Tickets are $20 and are available at thecomedyarena.com/events/the-mike-steinel-quintet-featuring-rosana-eckert
Mike Steinel is an internationally recognized jazz educator and the author of the highly acclaimed Essential Elements for Jazz Ensemble and Building a Jazz Vocabulary. He has performed throughout the US, Canada and in Europe, recorded with the Frank Mantooth Orchestra, the Chicago Jazz Quintet and performed with Ella Fitzgerald, Clark Terry, Don Ellis, Bill Evans, Zoot Sims, Jerry Bergonzi and others. The hilarious Singprovisers musical improv troupe will be the opening act of the show as well as pre- and post-show entertainment in the downstairs lounge by a student-led jazz ensemble.
Easter Egg Display
In 2021, the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts shared a Pysanky exhibit with 100% of the proceeds donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. This year in 2023, the center is able to share a local egg exhibit where the eggs are all done in artful style.
The show runs from March 21-31. The center is located at 205 W. Hunt St.
Free concert at Hub121
Event it Up, The Heart Tribute Band, will be putting on a free concert at Hub 121 (at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road) starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
"Listen to some fantastic live music and enjoy food and drinks from Fork and Fire, ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD, and Wine A Little McKinney!" the event page states. No outside food or drinks are allowed.
More information is at hub121.com
Free public art tour
McKinney, is home to a number of pieces of public art, many of which are located in the historic downtown.
Jump Into Art Studios, in conjunction with Visit McKinney, offers free walking tours of some of the public art pieces in downtown McKinney, including murals, sculptures and more. During these walks, you will visit the downtown murals and other pieces of public art as the tour guides, local artists all, tell attendees more about the artists and the story behind the art.
The next tour is slated for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The tour starts at the visitor center at 200 W. Virginia.
Adriatica Village Egg-stravaganza
The Adriatica Business Association and Love Life Foundation present a free event featuring egg hunts and photos with the Easter bunny.
The event is Saturday, April 1. The Easter egg hunt for ages infant to 3 years old is at 10 a.m.; the Easter egg hunt for ages 4-6 is at 10:45 a.m.; the Easter egg hunt for 7-10-year-olds is at 11:30 a.m.
The event will take place at Adriatica Croatian Village (401 Adriatic Parkway). Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/egg-stravaganza-in-adriatica-tickets-577543687717
