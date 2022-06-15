Police Reports McKinney
McKinney Police Department officers responded to eight thefts and other incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data.

Information on the thefts is as follows:

- 12 p.m. June 7, theft at a commercial/office building on the 1400 block of N. McDonald Street.

- 2 p.m. June 7, theft of a firearm from a residence on the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.

- 7:30 p.m. June 8, theft of a motor vehicle from a home on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive.

- 9:04 p.m. June 8, theft from a department store on the 2000 block of N. Central Expressway.

- 12:27 p.m. June 9, theft reported on the 9300 block of Westridge Blvd.

- 3:30 p.m. June 9, theft reported from medical facility on the 2100 block of Eldorado Parkway.

- 5:10 p.m. June 10, theft reported on the 6100 block of Eldorado Parkway.

- 8:43 p.m. June 10, theft reported on the 200 block of E. Louisiana Street.

Other incidents of note were:

- A robbery was reported at 2:23 a.m. June 10 in a parking lot on the 600 block of N. Central Expressway.

- A burglary was reported at 3:30 p.m. June 7, at a home on the 9300 block of Chesapeake Lane.

