Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

McKinney voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the City Council and a Mayor.

Election day is May 1. Early voting runs April 19-27. 

Here are the election questionnaires submitted by some candidates. Some candidates did not submit questionnaires by Star Local Media's deadline. 

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments