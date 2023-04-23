The May 6 election period is approaching and McKinney voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to represent District 2 on the McKinney City Council.
Three people have filed to run for the spot: Michael Jones, Taiwo Ajunwon and Tom Meredith.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette reached out to the three candidates via email, phone calls and texts for this candidate Q&A. The McKinney Courier-Gazette did not receive Q&A responses Ajunwon or Meredith by the deadline.
What prompted you to run for McKinney City Council?
Michael Jones: I am running for city council to help maintain the great achievements already made in this city and work with city council to improve in areas where needed. I served on the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) board for over five years, which allowed me to have a voice in a lot of the economic development decisions made in McKinney. I also currently serve on the One Heart McKinney board, Hugs Café board, the host committee for the Byron Nelson, and previously was a member Kiwanis Club of McKinney. I’ve taken the time to learn about the city and its history. I’m a Leadership McKinney graduate and I’ve sat on every HOA board in the communities I’ve lived in. I’m a servant leader who is running for city council for the right reasons which is to continue to improve the quality of life for all citizens in McKinney.
What would be your priorities as a city council member?
Michael Jones: Maintaining a safe community, tax relief, and continuing to improve infrastructure are my top priorities if elected. McKinney is one of the safest cities in America to live. We have great schools, parks, and an educated work force which attracts companies to locate to our city. We have strong city management, and a city council that has lowered the tax rate over the past six years by 20% percent. We have good infrastructure in place for our citizens and workforce, and I want to make sure we adequately budget to fix and improve infrastructure as it ages. I’m endorsed by both McKinney police and fire, and maintaining strong wages, excellent equipment, and proper staffing are things I support and will continue to make sure they are provided for our first responders.
What do you think the city's top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Michael Jones: The cities should be the same as I’ve noted on question 2. We want to maintain a safe community, provide meaningful tax relief to citizens, and provide great infrastructure for our community.
How do you view the role of McKinney’s mayor and city council?
Michael Jones: The mayor and city council are elected by the citizens of McKinney. They should be a representation of the views of the community. The role of city council is to generally act as the legislative branch of the city government, as well as its policy-making body. The council also looks to the city's goals, major projects and infrastructure improvements ranging from community growth, land use, and strategic planning. Their primary responsibility of city council is reviewing and approving the city budget proposed by the city-manager.
McKinney is looking ahead to new development east of State Highway 5, in a portion of the city that has existing historic neighborhoods. In your opinion, how should the city manage its approach to both the new development and the existing neighborhoods in the area?
Michael Jones: Preservation of the historic district is key in keeping McKinney’s uniqueness and identity in our downtown. The city should establish new development guidelines in the historic downtown that protect its history.
The city of McKinney is asking voters whether or not to approve a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service. In your opinion, how should the city approach the future of the McKinney National Airport?
Michael Jones: First, this is a big subject and it’s right where it belongs in the hands of the voter. On May 6 along with my race voters get to express their opinion about the future of our airport and again I believe decisions like this are best in the hands of all those who reside in McKinney and can vote. This is way too big of an issue for one person or one committee to determine the best outcome. After our voters give McKinney elected leaders our future direction, it’s up to those elected to follow the wishes of our voters with common sense conservative leadership and purpose driven decision making. I think the airport could be an economic driver for the community, but if elected, I see my job is to follow the wishes of those who elected me, our great citizens of McKinney.
This year, McKinney was named the second-safest city in the country by SmartAsset. How can the city continue this track record as it continues to grow?
Michael Jones: The city could maintain being one of the safest cities by continuing to invest in our first responders. Again, ensuring that our police and fire is properly staffed, have the technology necessary to keep a growing city safe, and are properly paid will help the city continue that great track record.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think McKinney should approach the issue of housing affordability?
Michael Jones: I think everyone would agree they would like to have nice restaurants, entertainment venues, and other great amenities in our community. The people who work in those industries should be able to live here also. A new teacher out of college should be able to find housing in our community as they teach our youth. I think the city should continue to look for grant opportunities to provide affordable housing in areas of the community.
What is your vision for McKinney’s future?
Michael Jones: My vision for the city is a place where the citizens of the community can live, work, and play. Being able to work close to home and having family entertainment where they don’t have to drive to neighboring cities for those amenities.
What is your history of involvement in the McKinney community?
Michael Jones: I’m very active and currently involved in the community. I’ve been a member of Kiwanis Club, and I’m a current board member for Hugs Café and One Heart McKinney. I’ve served on the McKinney Economic Development Board for over 5-and-a-half years, and served as chairman. I’ve served on various HOA boards in communities I’ve lived in, and I volunteer at my church.
