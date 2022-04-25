A local initiative is looking to help address food insecurity in McKinney through ceramics.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church in McKinney is gearing up to host the 2022 iteration of Empty Bowls McKinney.
Community members -- both professionals and students -- make handmade ceramic bowls with a variety of forms and designs. At the annual event, the bowls are showcased, and attendees are able to sample soups, breads and desserts made by local chefs.
According to the event website, event attendees take home one of the empty handcrafted bowls “as a reminder of all the empty bowls due to hunger in the local community.”
The event goes to benefit Community Lifeline Center, a McKinney-based nonprofit that helps McKinney and north Collin County residents in need through assistance, information and referral services. The event will also benefit Community Garden Kitchen, which aims to serve hot meals in a restaurant-style setting to anyone in need with no questions asked.
According to the Community Garden Kitchen website, one in four McKinney ISD students are food insecure. In addition,15% of the community is below the poverty line, the website states. The event webpage states that 140,000 Collin County residents are food insecure.
One artist involved in the event is a member of the McKinney Police Department. Officer Donnie Williams created a “celebrity” bowl, which is a part of the auction event.
The auction portion of the event began April 19 and runs through May 12. As of Monday afternoon, the auction had raised $5,026.
The in-person event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. May 12 at 111 N Tennessee St. More information is available at emptybowlsmckinney.com.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
