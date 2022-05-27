Over 900 people came to downtown McKinney on Thursday, May 12 to look at art and support a local cause.
That day, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in McKinney held its 2022 iteration of Empty Bowls McKinney, a fundraising effort that aims to increase awareness and to raise money to fight food insecurity in the area.
Last year, the event was held at a lower capacity due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year, the event boasted 1,300 bowls, a doubled size, and profits that look to be $25,000 to $30,000 more than what was made last year. Tammy Snively, director of Empty Bowls McKinney, said the event made over $110,000 this year. Funds raised go to support food initiatives at Community Lifeline Center and Community Garden Kitchen, two local organizations.
Snively said she feels that since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have seen the local need. She adds that while Community Lifeline Center used to give out about 50,000 pounds of food per year, that number has increased to almost 1 million. She also mentions the organization's mobile distribution program.
"I think it’s very visible in our community that there is a need, and I think people really do want to help wherever they can," she said.
Empty Bowls McKinney began 11 years ago in the parish hall of St. Peter's. Back then the event, initiated by Jamie St. Clair, raised roughly $2,000 to $4,000. At the time, there were high hopes that the event would someday maybe even make $10,000.
"Now we’re an event where we have over 100 artists in our community come together to make auction bowls and raffle bowls, event bowls, limited edition showcase bowls," Snively said. "We have really, the help from the entire community to make this happen."
Bowls come from local professional artists as well as McKinney "celebrities" who are asked to participate by making a bowl. Participants include McKinney Mayor George Fuller and his wife, Maylee Thomas Fuller; Beth Bentley of Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney; City Council Member Dr. Geré Feltus and local icon Judy Gay.
"People get really excited when they get asked to do a celebrity bowl, and it’s just really fun to watch them do something, usually, that they’ve never done before, and then it turns out to be a gorgeous bowl that then raises hundreds of dollars to feed people in our community," Snively said. "It’s just really cool to watch it go from start to finish."
Plans are already in place for next year's event, which is scheduled for May 4, 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.