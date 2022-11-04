The city of McKinney has postponed a prescribed burn at Erwin Park that was scheduled for Nov. 8.
The city stated Friday evening that the postponement was due to weather.
"The burn will be rescheduled when more favorable weather conditions can ensure an effective and safe burn event," the city stated. "This controlled burn is being coordinated after consultation with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For more information, visit McKinneyParks.org/Erwin."
In an original release shared Friday morning, the city announced a prescribed burn of the park that would span 40 acres.
“Erwin Park is one of our most popular and diverse parks. We believe that a controlled burn is the best tool at this time as it removes significant dead undergrowth, allowing new plants to grow and existing plants to expand,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said in the original release.
“McKinney firefighters are working in close coordination with community partners to minimize the natural fuels of dry brush that offer an elevated risk of wildfires. The result is a healthier, safer forest ecosystem more resistant to wildfire and serves as a live-fire training opportunity for the Fire Department in preparation for wildland fire fighting,” Fire Chief Danny Kistner said in the original release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.