When Jason Hernandez was growing up, he was used to seeing the churches in the east side of McKinney packed throughout the week.
This was back when McKinney’s population totaled about 20,000 people, he said, and the churches were a place to find community and get support where needed, be it food, babysitters or help with school or family concerns.
“These are historic churches, and some of them that have been here like since the 1920s, 1930s,” he said.
Since the city’s population has gotten around 200,000, Hernandez has noticed that the church congregations are smaller and older, and that the historic churches are in need of support.
“I said ‘Man, the east side’s about to go through a bunch of gentrification, and the last thing that should go and the last thing that should change are the churches there.’” he said. “‘There should be some type of mission or movement that preserves those churches.’”
Then, Hernandez had an idea.
“Every three months, we pick a church and we invite everybody over,” he said. “Everybody goes there and learns about the church but also learns about their needs.”
Thus was born the vision for the Adopt-a-Church program in McKinney, which kicks off for the first time on Sunday.
The Sunday event is slated for 11 a.m. at New Outreach Church, 506 Wilcox St. The event is slated to include a worship session followed by a meal that promotes fellowship. The time would serve both as a way for people to learn about the church community and help build up a congregation, Hernandez said, but it’s also about getting the word out about the church’s needs.
“It’s not about just coming to church and everybody saying ‘Okay, I had a great time,’” Hernandez said.
It’s more about connecting people and giving them a chance to learn how they can help.
“We have a lot of amazing people moving here, we have a lot of brilliant, a lot of wealthy people who want to do something, but they just don’t know what to do,” he said. “They want to give back, they just don’t know how, so this is that great opportunity for them to give back and to be a part of something.”
The section of McKinney east of State Highway 5 is about to see large-scale change, including the placement of the city’s new municipal center, which is slated for construction in the area.
“You’ve got people that want to build churches on the east side, but there’s like 10 or 12 churches already over there. They just need help, they need support, and why build a new one when we have these that are there that have been there for years, for decades?”
New Outreach, the church that will be “adopted” Sunday, is one that needs more community support, City Councilwoman Geré Feltus said.
“They’re one of the few places that if (...) you’re in need of having a funeral or a wedding, they will host that for little to no money, just depending on what the community needs,” she said.
She said the event, which had originally been planned to coincide with McKinney Black History Month programming, had been postponed from its original February date due to weather concerns. The event will give the church an opportunity to tell the community where its needs are. She added that the church has experienced some infrastructure problems.
“Our plan is to kind of look at the needs for churches on that side of town, some of the smaller churches that in all honesty, we’re concerned about what happens when gentrification comes to the east side of McKinney,” Feltus said. “So, a lot of these churches have been there for decades. We want to make sure that they continue to be supported.”
Feltus said multiple community members will be involved in the event.
“Jason Hernandez has been working really hard on this, and he’s kind of spearheaded this,” Feltus said. “He’s been fantastic for McKinney and has done just tremendously great work here, so we as the Black History Month Committee, we were happy to come in and just help to support his vision on this one.”
For Hernandez, it was all about seeing the need and trying to get it addressed.
“I just said ‘Jason, what are you going to do? Are you going to sit here and just complain about it and tell people about it or are you going to do something about it?’” he said.
