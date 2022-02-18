McKinney High School’s Mane Attraction Jazz Ensemble is hosting The Lion Swing , a first-of-its-kind swing dance at McKinney High School on Saturday April 2, 2022.
Everyone in the community is invited to attend. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at McKinney High located at 1400 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney, TX.
For one evening only, the McKinney High School cafeteria is being converted to a dance floor with live music, refreshments, socializing, and fun. Attendees will enjoy music from the MHS Mane Attraction Jazz Ensemble and the McKinney Dance Band, with several guest vocalists. A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the event with several donations from the community.
Tickets to this event are $15 per person if pre-purchased, or $20 at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to the McKinney HS Band Booster Club, supporting the overall Mckinney HS Band Program. “We are so excited to host this dance; not only are we starting a new tradition that will directly benefit our band, but this is a great opportunity to bring our community together and have a lot of fun!” said Ken Ringel, Head Band Director.
For tickets, more information, and updates on the event, visit their website at https://www.royalprideband.org/thelionswing
