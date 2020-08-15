Only four days before McKinney North’s season opener against crosstown rival McKinney last season, Dylan Frazier was switched from tight end to starting defensive end.
Little did Frazier or the North coaching staff realize this move would launch him into having a magical sophomore campaign — one where he morphed into one of the best defensive ends in the area and garnered district newcomer of the year honors.
As a result, Frazier is now the face of the North football program and picks up the mantle left by his older brother, Brandon Frazier, who is off to play for Auburn this fall and has been the face of the Bulldogs’ football program the last two seasons.
“Honestly, when I found out I was kind of mad because they moved me right before the McKinney High game, but I played defensive end my whole life coming up in middle school and elementary so my instincts and reactions where all there, which allowed me to fit in quickly,” Frazier said. “Now that I’ve gotten to play the position more and more, I’m enjoying it and only focused on getting better, working harder and preparing myself to make plays to help my team win games.”
Frazier debut in North’s 44-42 win over McKinney was impressive, as he racked up nine tackles — 2.5 going for losses — and had several quarterback hurries. Despite North struggling at times on the defensive side of the ball last season, Frazier was able to rack up 40 tackles — 13 of which were for loss, including 6.5 sacks.
With his mind and mentality fully bought into becoming a defensive force, the 6-foot-5 defensive star is focused on forging his own path after following in the footsteps of his brothers, Zach and Brandon, who are two of North football’s most accomplished players in recent memory.
“I see things on Twitter and social media that now I’m on defense I won’t play as good and all that, which only motivated me to stay focus and work even harder,” Frazier said. “The game against McKinney was an eye opener and showed me I actually can do this. This year, I’ll know the playbook much better and the fact I’ve been working with my older brother, Zach, on how to beat linemen better — I’ll be even better.”
Since receiving an offer from Texas Tech before even having a big role in North’s program last summer, Frazier has gained offers from SMU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Baylor while climbing up the recruiting rankings, which parallels the climb Brandon Frazier has just two years ago. Besides the accolades and the rising star power, the younger Frazier is excited about playing for a coaching staff that is supremely confident in his abilities.
“Dylan was our best athlete on the team available to pull off what we asked him to do and I wasn’t surprise at all he had the impact he made right away last season, because that’s the special type of player he is,” said Mike Fecci, North head football coach. “Coming from the talented family he comes from and knowing how well he’s been raised and taught, I’m excited to watch Dylan reach his ceiling as person and player over the next two season because he’s going to be special.”
