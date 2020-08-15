Since winning the starting quarterback job last spring, McKinney Boyd junior quarterback Carter Whitefield has been a work in progress, but has the potential to do big things for the Broncos.
As a result, Boyd’s starting signal caller has been tabbed as the face of the Broncos’ program.
Whitefield made many big plays last season for Boyd, as well as the mistakes that come with the growing pains of working toward becoming a good quarterback on the varsity level. Although Whitefield is focused on improving and getting better to prepare for the future, he replays the way his 2019 season ended in his head often.
“I’m very motivated to learn from the interception I threw to end our season in the ‘Crosstown Showdown’ and feel that has led to me working harder and improving this spring to get better,” Whitefield said. “Playing with guys I’ve been playing with since fourth and fifth grade is something I’m looking forward to doing. It will be special to band together and win a lot of games to end our program’s playoff drought.”
Last season, Whitefield became Boyd’s first quarterback in recent history to start every regular-season game, passing for 1,550 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 55% of his passes. The dual-threat quarterback, who finished second on the team with four rushing touchdowns last season, planned to use the spring to improve and take a step forward in his maturation process. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking this opportunity away, Whitefield is still making the strides needed to produce on the field by continuing to work hard and improve his leadership skills.
“Last year, I didn’t really think I had the voice of the seniors as I do this year because of the age difference, and I want to use this time to connect with everyone and set a positive tone as we deal with these circumstances,” Whitefield said. “This year, I will have the confidence to get everyone’s attention, especially in close games, and insert my leadership ability when needed. I definitely think that improving as a leader is an underrated part of developing and I’m glad to have grown in that area this offseason, as it will help me help my team win.”
Whitefield is definitely being set up to succeed with the full support of everyone in program. But his biggest supporter is head coach Joe McBride, who has been confident Whitefield would get things on track since last spring.
“It all starts with the quarterback because he has got to own his game and perform, and I think Carter will have a real big year and take a major step forward due to all the hard work he’s been putting in to improve all aspects of his game,” McBride said. “Throwing the pick to end the game against McKinney left an empty feeling in his stomach but added to his hunger, as it’s part of the maturation process.
“I love how Carter is owning his game and definitely feel he’s making the necessary adjustment to play at a high level next season.”
