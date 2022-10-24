McKinney firefighters responded to a large fire overnight which destroyed the New Outreach Church of God in Christ in Wilcox Street and a home and a Chicken Express restaurant on McDonald Street were also destroyed, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

Allen, Fairview, Plano, Anna Lowry Crossing and Westminster all responded and provided assistance.

