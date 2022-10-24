McKinney firefighters responded to a large fire overnight which destroyed the New Outreach Church of God in Christ in Wilcox Street and a home and a Chicken Express restaurant on McDonald Street were also destroyed, according to the McKinney Fire Department.
McKinney firefighters responded to a large fire overnight which destroyed the New Outreach Church of God in Christ in Wilcox Street and a home and a Chicken Express restaurant on McDonald Street were also destroyed, according to the McKinney Fire Department.
McKinney firefighters responded to a large fire overnight which destroyed the New Outreach Church of God in Christ in Wilcox Street and a home and a Chicken Express restaurant on McDonald Street were also destroyed, according to the McKinney Fire Department.
Allen, Fairview, Plano, Anna Lowry Crossing and Westminster all responded and provided assistance.
Update: Fire investigators remain on the scene of an overnight fire that burned down a church, a home and a fast food restaurant along N. McDonald. They will determine what started the fire and where the fire started. No one was hurt. Firefighters are watching out for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/VEpeD8mykI
McKinney firefighters working a big fire near downtown overnight. It destroyed a church on Wilcox, and a home and a restaurant on N McDonald. More information coming. We appreciate the assistance from Allen, Fairview and Plano, Anna, Lowry Crossing and Westminster. pic.twitter.com/GRyVjjeRcT
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.