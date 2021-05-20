The McKinney Fire Department responded to the report of a water flow alarm at the Lakes of Eldorado apartments at 1400 Eldorado Pkwy. just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told 911 dispatchers that water was coming from one of the apartments.
MFD firefighters arrived to find that the flames had been contained and extinguished by the residential fire sprinkler system.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Fire investigators are looking into the cause.
Home Fire Sprinkler Week is May 16-22. It a collaboration between the Home Sprinkler Coalition and the NFPA Fire Sprinkler Initiative.
More safety information can be located at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
