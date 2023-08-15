The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for an outside fire in the 600 block of N. Kentucky St. just after 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Firefighters arrived to find one home on fire and the flames spreading to an upholstery business called Leo’s Trim Shop.

Firefighters evacuated the surrounding homes and mounted a defensive attack on the fire at the business.


