The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for an outside fire in the 600 block of N. Kentucky St. just after 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Firefighters arrived to find one home on fire and the flames spreading to an upholstery business called Leo’s Trim Shop.
Fire investigators are on the scene of an overnight fire in the 600 block of N. Kentucky Street in McKinney on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Firefighters evacuated the surrounding homes and mounted a defensive attack on the fire at the business.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The building was full of upholstery products which provided a large amount of fuel for the flames, McKinney Fire Department official stated in a press release. One home next to the business suffered severe damage. The home on the other side of the business had a small amount of damage, MFD officials stated
Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
“The firefighters adapted quickly to a changing situation,” said McKinney Fire Chief Paul Dow. “Firefighters did a great job of stretching lines, making sure everyone was evacuated and keeping the fire from spreading further.”
Update on the overnight fire in the 600 block of N. Kentucky St. involving an upholstery business and two houses. Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hotspots. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Fire investigators are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/tqQrBTMj9B
