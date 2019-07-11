One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in McKinney and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top male athletes at North, Boyd and McKinney that are slated to return.
Brandon Frazier, McKinney North football and basketball, senior
No matter if it was on the football field or the basketball court, Frazier was producing for the Bulldogs at a very high level while putting together the most dominant season for any athlete in McKinney ISD.
At 6-foot-7, Frazier is bigger than most professional athletes, but what makes him special is possessing the athleticism, agility and ability to do things most people can’t do no matter their size.
On the football field, Frazier used his talents to grab 37 receptions for 513 yards while scoring five touchdowns, which paved the way to him committing to play tight end for the University of Arkansas in 2020.
On the basketball court, Frazier averaged a double-double and was named District 10-5A and Star Local Media’s all-area Defensive Player of the Year. Although he’s only expected to play football this season, Frazier is lined up to have a dominant senior season and will be problem for all Bulldog opponents.
Tyler Collins, Boyd baseball, junior
Collins will return to the diamond next season as the reigning 9-6A Offensive Player of The Year and looks to be a consistent catalyst for a talented Boyd roster.
Despite everyone attempting to slow him down, Collins is one of the toughest outs in the state and is a threat to score every time he’s on the base paths. Though already committed to take his talents to Oklahoma State, Collins will be working towards having another monster season to impress Major League scouts next season while trying to help Boyd make a return trip to the state tournament.
Seth Cox, McKinney football and baseball, junior
After making all-district as a kicker in football and the second-team all-district as a pitcher in baseball, Cox and his right arm will play a big role in the Lions’ success on the football field and baseball diamond.
Cox is expected to be an integral part in McKinney’s offense this fall as their starting quarterback and will be their lead pitcher next spring. If the talented junior is able to put together big seasons, McKinney will be a problem for teams in 9-6A in both sports.
Ja'Tyler Shaw, Boyd football, senior
After showing flashes of being special over the last two seasons, Shaw will be the primary back in Boyd’s new ball-control offense.
In part-time duty last season, Shaw averaged almost 6 yards a carry while rushing for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns. If healthy, expect the talented Shaw to rush for over 1,500 yards and around 15 touchdowns this season as he will be leaned on heavily by new Boyd coach Joe McBride and his staff to be a major force in the Broncos’ new run-dominant offense.
Hayes Malone, North soccer, junior
Since bursting on the season during his freshman season, Malone has been a major factor for North’s soccer team.
Despite being slowed by injuries in his sophomore campaign, Malone made the most of his opportunities by scoring 10 goals and dishing out 13 assists on the season in just 16 games to average over one point a game.
If he’s able to stay healthy during his junior campaign, Malone could be in line to morph into one of the best players in the state while helping lead North to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.