Aaron Werner came to McKinney in 2012 and soon became a part of the fabric of the city. Today, he serves as executive director of Visit McKinney. Previously, he has served as marketing and development specialist for the McKinney Performing Arts Center and as the Main Street Program Coordinator.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
First, I'm a lifelong Texan! I grew up just 30 miles north of McKinney in Sherman, Texas, where I met my wife, Cassie. We moved to McKinney in 2012, where we purchased a home built in 1965 located off the square in Downtown McKinney. We are raising our two kiddos, Josie and Parlor, and our three pets, Presley, Cocoa and Noelle.
I have worked for local municipalities for over nine years and started my public service career with the City of McKinney in 2014.
What brought you to McKinney?
As a recent college graduate, I wanted to find a career that made a difference and could positively impact the community. So, I saw an opening and was hired as the Marketing and Development Specialist for McKinney Performing Arts Center. Later, I moved into the Main Street Program Coordinator role, where I learned what public service is all about. To do this job, you have to be wired with some sense of "Public Service Motivation" (PSM), the hours are long, and the work can be challenging, but the payoff is creating memorable experiences for our community to enjoy. During this time, I was also able to serve on the board and ultimately as President of the Texas Downtown Association, where I connected with industry professionals across the state.
What made you stay in McKinney?
Good question! I spent seven years with the City of McKinney before I took a short detour and went to work for the City of Denison, Texas, as the Director of Leisure Services, where I oversaw the CVB, Parks and Recreation, Main Street, Library, and Communications. I spent nearly two years with Denison before being hired to come back to McKinney as the Executive Director of Visit McKinney in June of 2022. Leaving McKinney was one of the hardest decisions I have made in my career, but coming back was one of the easiest.
How would you describe your role with Visit McKinney?
I am the Executive Director of Visit McKinney, where I am tasked with being the leading voice for McKinney's tourism and hospitality industry. Tourism is one of the biggest economic drivers in a community; in 2021, McKinney's direct travel spending was over $265 million. Our aim is to create a strong and resilient community through tourism and community development. Our daily work has a direct impact of locals and tourists alike.
What are your hopes for Visit McKinney in 2023?
As a new leader in the organization, I have spent the first six-plus months assessing and planning how we will move forward. We are getting ready to kick off 2023 with a new strategic plan and start chipping away at our destination development goals. Additionally, I hope we continue to see a positive economic swing for the tourism and hospitality industry that rebounds from COVID-19. Our team will continue to support our partners and promote the best of McKinney. We will also open our new McKinney Experience Center at 200 W. Virginia St. in early 2023; stay tuned for more info!
What should people know about Visit McKinney?
Visit McKinney strives to bring visitors to the community to generate economic impact by promoting and developing McKinney as a destination for business and leisure travelers alike. We do this by working with individuals, brides, reunion groups, meeting and event planners, travel writers and our tourism partners (attractions, hotels, restaurants, and cultural venues) to help visitors enjoy their time in McKinney. Our resources are just as beneficial for locals; check us out at visitmckinney.com. Also worth noting, all of our services are all free of charge!
What is a normal day like for you?
Much of my day is filled with meetings and strategizing with our team or industry partners.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time and why?
We spend a significant amount of our time in Downtown McKinney. It's like something you would see in a movie; the local shop owners know my kids by name and have watched each of them grow up. On a warm Saturday morning, you will likely catch us eating outside on the patio at Spoons Cafe or spending time with friends at The Yard.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In our free time, we enjoy traveling, camping, spending time on Lake Texoma and exploring our hometown via bicycle with our kiddos.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Gratitude" by Brandon Lake. This is my go-to and the anthem for my life today.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl for sure — I'm always the last person asleep in our household.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered as someone who gave their career to building up the community and the people around me.
