Aaron Werner came to McKinney in 2012 and soon became a part of the fabric of the city. Today, he serves as executive director of Visit McKinney. Previously, he has served as marketing and development specialist for the McKinney Performing Arts Center and as the Main Street Program Coordinator.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Aaron Werner

