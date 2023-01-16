Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up as the kid that did a gazillion activities and have always had a passion for so many things — some that seemed related, others not. In fact, throughout my whole life, people have said, “Just pick one thing!” I’m glad I didn’t because all the things I’ve been passionate about — God, art, travel, music, writing, speaking, people, etc — have come together into a beautiful tapestry that is now my unconventional lifestyle.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
My parents both grew up in McKinney and were high school sweethearts at McKinney High School back in the day, so I was raised here. I’m a McKinney “original” as they say, and I’m so grateful that I grew up in this place which has given me such a strong foundation of faith and deep-rooted community and lifelong friendships that continue today.
How did The Hope Adventure Project come to be?
I spent years traveling the world and realized that we all have a lot more in common than we do that divides us. We all want love, acceptance, belonging and to live with purpose. And we all need hope to keep moving us forward. One of my favorite quotes says, “Man can live 40 days without food, three days without water, about eight minutes without air… but only for one second without hope.” (Hal Lindsey)
The Hope Adventure Project was birthed out of place of connection with God in 2021, where I wanted to make myself willing and available to go wherever He would send me… even if just for one person that needed a spark of hope. That resulted in a 10-month project across 13 countries going “for the one” and countless stories of encounters with those needing that glimpse of hope. I was honored and humbled to be a catalyst for that in many lives across nations.
Your website says you have two passions: adventure and presence. Can you tell us more about those passions?
I believe life with God is the Greatest Adventure. That’s the lens in which I see life — where’s God in the midst of this? What’s the adventure? What’s the story? What’s the learning point here? “When shall we live, if not now?” (Seneca)
I’m also passionate about presence with God and people. In our world of hurry and rush, we often miss the moments to just sit, connect, and be with people. Every person has a story worth hearing. Are we stopping long enough to truly listen? Are we taking time to be available to just be with them? And are we taking time to notice where God is at work all around and through us?
How many countries have you traveled to?
I have this crazy goal that I want to keep the number of countries I’ve visited in synch with my age — so let’s just say I’ve been to 40-plus countries.
What moments from your travels stick out to you?
People are hungry for connection. They yearn to know they matter and are seen. I had this life-changing encounter with a homeless man on a train in London in the fall of 2021 — I call the story, “Thomas on the Train:”
I saw him walking towards me with his scruffy hair and tattered clothes.
I felt God whisper, "Pay attention." The man walked near me and said loudly to the captive audience of train commuters, "My name is Thomas. I'm homeless, a drug addict, and my life hasn't panned out like I wanted. I'm just asking for 10 pounds to get a hot shower and meal."
I asked Thomas to sit next to me and share more of his story. I listened.
I then prayed a blessing over him: "God hasn't forgotten you. He sees you. He loves you. You're not alone." Then I handed him 20 pounds.
With tears in his eyes, he followed me off the train and said, "You know what? I was just cursing your God, asking 'Where are You? Why have You forgotten me?' And then, He sent me you. You gave me money, but more importantly, you gave me God."
I watched Thomas shift from disdain to wonder that day. Wonder is the beginning of worship.
I also had an encounter in South Africa with a young girl from a township that has stuck with me:
She spent the first few days of her life discarded in a dustbin on the street corner of a busy, bustling township in the heart of Cape Town.
She was rescued by someone who found her, knew whose she was, and took her to her father, where she was raised until she was sent to live with her aunt in the rural Eastern Cape.
And now the bravest 13-year old I know sat next to me at our closing dinner, joined by her friends and schoolmates, where we shared how we encountered God on our Retreat Weekend.
As I sat and listened, the black in her eyes turned into stars as she faced me. "Miss Bethany, Jesus was with me in that dustbin. I know that now."
God has been with each of these precious girls (and with me - with you) every moment of every second of every day of every week of every month of every year of their lives.
What do you hope people get out of your talks?
I pray people walk away with a sense of hope and wonder and connection and a bigger story unfolding with God. I pray they have a realization that God sees them and is for them and hasn’t forgotten them. He’s there - in the very breath we breathe - YHWH (the very sound of His name every time we inhale and exhale). He’s been with us for every single second of every minute of every day of every week of every month of every year of our lives. EVERY moment - He is Emmanuel, God with us, and with Him, we have all that we need.
What do you hope to do in the future?
Jesus was invitational by nature. I desire to be like that, so in the future, I will be continuing to invite people on the journey with me as I continue to follow God into more adventures (whether travel or the kind we find right in our backyards at home). I will be running international Hope Pilgrimages - journeys for women leaders to find their sacred space with God through a journey of stepping out of their comfort zones and into cultural and historical places to reignite their faith and return home with a renewed drive to leave a lasting legacy for their friends, families, co-workers, etc.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I spend a lot of my free time connecting with friends and family, but I also love painting, playing board games, speaking in accents and discovering new things through learning and unfamiliar experiences.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely a night owl - always have been. Creativity strikes late!
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Roam" by the B-52s or “Magnificent” by U2.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that people know they matter - that they are a “one” to God. I want them to know that faith life with God isn’t always easy (because adventures aren’t always easy!), but it’s always worth it. It’s the Greatest Adventure of your life.
