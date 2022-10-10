Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m from a small town in South Texas called Beeville and identify myself as a weird generation caught between Gen-X and Millennials. I am married and have a six-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old Golden Retriever. I enjoy travelling, reading, hiking, going to the theater and being outdoors. I love trying new things. For those who are familiar with Strength Finders – my top five strengths are Ideation, Futuristic, Positivity, Belief and Input.
What brought you to McKinney?
I first moved to McKinney in 2006 when I took the position of editor of Inside Collin County Business, a business newspaper covering our county. I immediately loved this area and really found McKinney to be a special place.
How did you get to be involved in the Chamber of Commerce?
I first started participating in Chamber events while I was working for ICCB. I enjoyed getting involved with all the Chambers in Collin County, but particularly liked the McKinney Chamber. I soon volunteered as a steering committee member for the Women’s Alliance of McKinney. When a position opened for a Communications and Policy Director, I decided to change industries and apply for the position. When I was first hired, I immediately connected to the Chamber industry and felt my skills applied to the new position well.
In your opinion, what makes McKinney's business community unique?
It’s been my experience that the business community in McKinney values relationships and community development. While all businesses are working to increase profits, I’ve found that leaders in industries across our community also call McKinney home and find a sense of responsibility to be part of its success. I think this is important – that business, residents, nonprofits, various government entities all work together for our common good.
What does it take to support McKinney's business community today?
We live in a time that is unprecedented. Businesses are constantly faced with disruptions, sometimes chaos, at an accelerated pace. It’s our role to help companies navigate challenges by providing the resources and connections needed to propel forward. We must be agile as we listen to the needs of a diverse business community. And we have to be responsive to help them meet the challenges they face – talent recruitment, supply chain disruptions, electric grid uncertainty, inflation are just a few issues that create the economic landscape we are in today.
Where do you think the future of the McKinney business landscape is headed?
We are most certainly headed in a positive direction. We are fortunate to be in strong economic environment in North Texas. While I named several challenges businesses face, we can also point to so many positive attributes that equate to the business boom we see happening across our region and city today. McKinney is uniquely poised to grow in the next two decades. We have a well-educated and skilled population that is attractive to employers and companies looking to relocate. McKinney has a strong education system including six different independent school districts, Collin College and the proximity to elite universities in the region. McKinney has a diversity of industry, a developing airport, a desirable quality of life and sense of place and strong community leaders focused on solutions for any challenge we face.
What has been the best part about leading the Chamber? What has been the most surprising part?
I love my job. I feel fortunate to be part of a team of professionals who care about our community. We get to connect with so many people throughout so many industries. Every day I learn something new, and I get to work on community initiatives that impact the city I live in. It might be cliché to say this – but when I look back at the last eight years of working at the Chamber, the only time I was truly “surprised” was in March of 2020. I, like everyone else, thought we would lock down for two weeks and then return to what we thought was normal. Little did we know what kind of disruption a global pandemic would cause, and it was our jobs to lead during an uncertain time. I’m proud of the work the Chamber did to become a resource for businesses and partner with key community stakeholders to make sure our community was safe and resilient.
What is a normal day like for you?
My days are all different. One of our current Chamber Board initiatives is to pass the package liquor election in November. We worked a petition that the voters signed to get this on the ballot in November. We are now focusing our efforts to get out the vote and campaign to keep our sales tax dollars local by passing this proposition. Currently, surrounding cities have already passed similar propositions which is why stores like Total Wine, Goody Goody, and Specs are able to operate. That means many of our McKinney residents must leave our city to make their purchases and leaving their dollars to work for other communities. We want to see that money stay in McKinney to help bolster our city’s budget for things like roads, parks, police, fire as well as economic and community development.
That being said, a lot of my time this month will be focused on that campaign. However, I still work to oversee our Chamber operations – including onboarding two new staff members, working with our board on a new three-year strategic plan, developing the 2023 budget, and finalizing details of our office move in November.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy traveling, and my family and I are always planning our next adventure. I have an awesome six-year-old daughter who I love spending time with. We love being in the outdoors and spending time with our extended family. My guilty pleasure when I want to do nothing is binge watch some location of The Real Housewives.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
That’s tough – I’d have to say I’m more of an early bird. I’m definitely not a night owl and I do need my sleep. So, it’s typical to be in bed early so I can start my day fresh.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I’ve never really thought about that before now. And oddly the first thing that popped in my head was the theme song to "Chariots of Fire." I’m even picturing people running on the beach. I guess, in a dramatic way, the immediate thought of that is I feel like I work hard to achieve goals – both professionally and personally. And I’m constantly looking to work on new projects and opportunities to grow.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope that the time I spend in this capacity that I leave my organization and community a little stronger and better. It really comes down to how we work and how we live our lives - do we help people or hurt people. I hope that every decision I make it’s about bettering our community for all people. I hope I instill that sense of humanity in my daughter so she will be a kind and compassionate person in what endeavor she chooses in her life. The world needs a little more kindness and empathy.
