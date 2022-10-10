Lisa Hermes
Fredshots Photography by Fred Ma

Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments