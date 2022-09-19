Peter Tokar Headshot.bmp

Peter Tokar

Peter Tokar will tell you he has the best job. He works as President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, which strives to market McKinney as the destination to live and do business. As Tokar puts it, the state of economic development in McKinney is ripe for the picking. 

"Now is the time to invest in McKinney because 10 to 15 years from now, the opportunities will not be as abundant as they are now," Tokar says. "We currently have a project pipeline of over $3 billion in new project activity. That is Billion with a B." 

