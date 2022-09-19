Peter Tokar will tell you he has the best job. He works as President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, which strives to market McKinney as the destination to live and do business. As Tokar puts it, the state of economic development in McKinney is ripe for the picking.
"Now is the time to invest in McKinney because 10 to 15 years from now, the opportunities will not be as abundant as they are now," Tokar says. "We currently have a project pipeline of over $3 billion in new project activity. That is Billion with a B."
Learn more about the EDC and its leader in this Q&A below:
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in a Navy family, so I have moved and lived all around the country. I studied marketing at Liberty University and then got my MBA from Nova southeastern University in South Florida where I began my professional career. I got involved in economic development as an intern with the city of Miramar and have been in economic development ever since. I live in McKinney with my wife and four young kids, and we could not be happier to be in such an amazing community.
What brought you to McKinney?
I was called by the professional recruiter the MEDC hired when they were going their search for a new President in 2018. As I researched the community and the opportunity that McKinney posed, I applied and was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to serve this community. I have now been with the EDC for four years, and we are making amazing progress with new developments in McKinney and supporting our business ecosystem through business growth.
How did you get to be involved in the world of economic development?
Completely by accident. As a marketing major entering the workforce in 2002, shortly after 9/11, marketing positions were few and far between at that time. I struggled to find a job in a very competitive South Florida market and ended up returning to hospitality work as I did through college. After five years of management in restaurant/hotel/casinos in South Florida, I decided to go back and get my master's degree to make myself more marketable. Part of my graduate degree requirements was to complete an internship prior to graduation. I was able to find an internship with the City of Miramar, which happened to be in their economic development office. There, the department director took me under his wing and opened my eyes to the fascinating world of economic development. After graduation, they hired me on staff and from there I have been in the industry for almost 20 years now.
What should McKinney residents know about the MEDC?
There are many misconceptions about what economic development is and how we work. Economic development is the sales and marketing arm for selling the best product on the market, the city of McKinney. We are out nationwide marketing McKinney as the destination to live and do business. However, the broad goal of economic development in any city is to generate corporate tax revenue for the city. Cities strive to have a balanced tax equation ideally around 50% residential property tax and 50% commercial property tax. Having equal amounts of commercial tax revenue reduced the burden of supporting city services from the residents. McKinney currently is roughly around 80% residential to 20% commercial. So commercial development is important to help balance that equation. Additional priorities of economic development are to create high-skill, high-wage jobs for our residents so they can live and work here. We want to help existing McKinney businesses expand and grow as well as attract new business and developments that will benefit the community and enhance the quality of life. The EDC makes investment in public infrastructure such as roads and fiber for internet so that we stay a connected and mobile community. Finally, and one of the most overlooked aspects of both the Economic development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation is that we are not funded by your property tax dollars. That’s right, the taxes you pay to the city are not used to fund our projects. Now, we are funded by tax revenue, but our source of revenue is sales tax within the city. Every time residents and visitors shop, dine or sell in McKinney the EDC get $.005 (half cent) to our organization. We are known as Texas Type A (EDC) and Type B (CDC) organizations that were put in place by voter referendum. This allows the city to leverage an additional one-cent sales tax to support economic development. This is something that is not well understood about EDC and CDC organizations.
Tell us about your role as President and CEO of the MEDC.
I have the best job hands down. I get to lead an amazing team of innovative professionals all dedicated to making McKinney the best version of itself it can be every day. It's not all sunshine and roses, but to be able to be a tangible part of this Cities development story is very special. I report to a city council appointed seven-member board of directors as well as work very closely with City of McKinney executive leadership and administration to make sure that our priorities and objectives are aligned. The role of president is more management and administrative than hands on projects focused, but I work closely with our team everyday on execution strategy. Unlike other city departments that have a defined focused objective, we are the creative side of the coin. To be on this team, you have to be an innovator and not only think outside the box, but live outside of it.
What is a normal day like for you?
In economic development, there is no normal day. We are not an eight-to-five operation. Myself and my team frequently are in downtown Dallas at 7 a.m. networking at a brokers and developers meeting or heading to an after-hours event hosting a company for dinner that is considering moving to McKinney. We operate much like a concierge service that is on call when needed. But that is part of the fun of economic development, we don’t make widgets. We may be working with a robotics company today and food manufacturer tomorrow. The variety of industries we work with is constantly growing.
How would you describe the state of economic development in McKinney?
Ripe for the picking. The wave of growth is not coming, we are riding it right now. Now is the time to invest in McKinney because 10 to 15 years from now, the opportunities will not be as abundant as they are now. We currently have a project pipeline of over $3 billion in new project activity. That is Billion with a B. That is not to say that all of those project will land in McKinney, but it’s a shows the interest in McKinney by the development community.
How would you describe the future of economic development in McKinney?
Full of opportunity. While the current opportunities that are the “low hanging fruit” development opportunities are being and will be taken quickly, we have so much land to the north and northeast that is raw land. McKinney is the largest land mass city in Collin County, and we are only one-third developed. There will be new pockets of development opportunity popping up all over McKinney as the 380 Bypass gets built and further as the Collin County outer loop is expanded. Twenty to thirty years from now, I believe that McKinney will just be hitting the stride of its full development potential.
What do you do in your free time?
What is free time? Joking aside, I have four wonderful kids ages 7,6,4 and 3, so any remaining time I have in my day is usually spent with the family. The times that we are able to fly in some family to visit, I sneak out to play the occasional round of golf and have been an avid snowboarder for 20-plus years when we can get out west on vacation.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Bon Jovi – "Living on a Prayer."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
More of a night owl than an early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
First and foremost, I want to have and raise a Godly family that values morals, integrity and respect. I use a metaphor to my kids of the team jersey. Each one of my family wears our “family jersey” every day. Like a pro athlete that represents the team they play for, they must abide by the team values and rules to wear that jersey. We wear our family values every day on back with out name on it and I want the “legacy” of my team to be one that is respected for who we are as a family. I also wear a professional jersey. When my time here is finished, I don’t want my jersey to be re-issues to a new player, I’d like it to be retired and hung from the rafters as a player that was valuable to the team and made the organization a better place for my contributions.
