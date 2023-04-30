airport 1.png (copy)

Renderings show the potential for a commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport 

 Provided by McKinney Chamber of Commerce / Courtesy of Garver

Since early 2023, McKinney voters have known that they would be asked to help shape the future of the McKinney National Airport.

The McKinney City Council voted in February to place an item on the ballot that would authorize the use of $200 million in general obligation bonds to go towards developing a commercial service terminal. The idea of bringing commercial service to McKinney’s airport has been part of the airport master plan since 2012, according to multiple city presentations.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments