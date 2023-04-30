Since early 2023, McKinney voters have known that they would be asked to help shape the future of the McKinney National Airport.
The McKinney City Council voted in February to place an item on the ballot that would authorize the use of $200 million in general obligation bonds to go towards developing a commercial service terminal. The idea of bringing commercial service to McKinney’s airport has been part of the airport master plan since 2012, according to multiple city presentations.
“Due diligence” on such a project began in 2019 “as a result of unsolicited interest from airlines and developers,” according to a previous presentation from Airport Director Ken Carley and reported earlier by the McKinney Courier-Gazette. The city and airport have commissioned a series of studies to validate the market and demand for service, as well as to understand costs, economic impact and environmental impact.
Since the announcement of the election, feedback has been mixed: some have shared support while others — including the mayors of nearby municipalities Fairview and Lucas — have expressed dissent for the project. The city website currently shows three registered specific-purpose committees related to the item. “McKinney Above the rest” touts support for the item while two others, “VoteNoPropA.org” and “Keep McKinney Unique” have expressed opposition to the bond item.
On Thursday, April 20, the McKinney Courier-Gazette sat with Ken Carley and Mitchell McAnally, an aviation leader with Garver, to discuss key questions surrounding the vote and process.
Why does the timing involve a vote before an environmental assessment is complete?
The McKinney City Council voted in February to put the bond package on the May 6 ballot. The decision came after multiple meetings of a bond committee starting in October and ending in November.
Carley said the environmental assessment began in February of 2022.
“We’re 14 months into a process that probably normally takes 18 to 24 before you have a decision,” Carley said of the assessment.
Questions about the timing of the election in relation to the assessment have been common, said McAnally.
McKinney hosted two public meetings focused on presenting preliminary findings from the environmental assessment one meeting was on March 23 and the other was on April 19. You can read more about the environmental assessment as presented on March 23 here: tinyurl.com/mwvuu2cn.
“We’re trying to get basically the information that citizens need to make a decision in their hands before the draft EA (environmental assessment) goes in to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Carley said. “And then of course they coordinate with a host of different agencies on all the components of it, and they have another public hearing period of time where then the community can look at the draft EA, and the FAA receives comments back from anyone on the draft (...)”
McAnally said every comment submitted during the public hearing period must be addressed.
“And that’s not just McKinney residents,” he said. “Anybody that comes to that public hearing and submits a comment.”
Carley said the election timing allows for the gathering of capital funding for the project.
“I think for us, we’re at a point where for us to advance the project and really move to the next phase of negotiations with airlines, they need to understand that this is a real project that can be funded and built,” Carley said. “I don’t think we’re really going to make a lot more progress with an airline, with any of the airlines that are interested, until they can see that this is a real thing. And for us, it’s very real, because we’re living it and working through it, having all these meetings with the FAA, developing the financing mechanism. But for the airlines, it’s still a project that doesn’t have the funding secured. And so in my mind, you’re not going to get an airline letter of intent before you can show them that you can build this thing. And this just has to come first in the process.”
What is left to do in the environmental assessment process?
The findings presented at the community meetings centered around noise analysis, traffic analysis and water resources. (You can see the presentation slides from the April 19 meeting at tinyurl.com/5uc36rf7).
McAnally said the remaining part of the environmental assessment has to do with air quality. In November, he said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality changed its standards for the non-attainment area of DFW, which impacted the modeling for the environmental assessment.
“You have to meet the air quality standards,” McAnally said. “There’s no getting around it. So that’s ultimately what we’re waiting on, is to get the final report from the air quality to be able to combine with all of the other aspects of the environmental assessment to be able to submit to TXDOT aviation and to the FAA to review.”
The airport website states that a public hearing for the draft assessment will be held before the final document is submitted to the FAA and to the Texas Department of Transportation as an additional chance for public feedback.
The purpose of the assessment is to ensure that the city is doing due diligence to follow FAA requirements and requirements outlined in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), McAnally said.
“You’ve got to determine all the potential impacts that are outlined in the NEPA, requirements of the act, and you either have to mitigate it, and if you don’t mitigate it, then the FAA technically would not issue what they call a ‘finding of no significant impact,’” he said.
If a “finding of no significant impact,” also known as a FONSI, is not issued, the project cannot move forward, he said. If a FONSI is given, the project would be able to move forward.
What happens if this bond item does not pass?
“I think we look for guidance from the (McKinney) city council,” Carley said. “I think we need to kind of understand what they want to do from that point. I mean, there’s other mechanisms, there’s other options to fund these types of projects, but we would need direction from the city council to understand if they’re interested in pursuing those other options.”
Carley said other funding options for those types of projects include a public-private partnership where a private entity finances the infrastructure and controls agreements with airlines. In addition, he said, revenue bonds are another option and would entail the project being backed by the revenue stream that the project would produce.
“For us, that’s a little unique because typically an airport would issue a revenue bond for maybe an expansion of facilities where they already had revenue from the airlines,” he said. “If we had a process now where we were asking somebody to evaluate the project, its risk and assign basically, you know, an interest rate to a bond for a revenue project, the revenue doesn’t exist today because we don’t have those operations, it would be all speculative. So I’m not sure what that would really look like, but that is another mechanism that airports would use to fund these types of projects.”
He also added that “pressing pause” and looking at the project again in a few years would be an option.
“All of this land’s going to develop,” Carley said from his office at the McKinney National Airport site. “That 190 acres over there is going to be something for aeronautical use. If it’s not this, it could be (general aviation) or something else. But it’s not realistic to think that the land on that side of this airport isn’t going to serve the airport. The market’s too hot.”
Why General Obligation bonds?
Voters are being asked whether or not they want to authorize $200 million in general obligation bonds.
“I think for us when we looked at it initially, if you go private sector, it costs more,” Carley said. “They’re going to build in a profit margin for themselves, and they’re going to also control what gets built, they’re going to control what the relationships are with the airlines, and we just felt like this was a better deal for the community to bring a project forward at the lowest cost possible.”
McAnally said that while the bond item’s passage would authorize the city to incur debt, that doesn’t necessarily mean the project is confirmed to be built.
“If the airlines don’t come on board or if the (environmental assessment) doesn’t get approved, then that just means that there’s $200 million that’s not going to be spent,” McAnally said. “So the city isn’t incurring the debt of that until it’s actually issued.”
Overall, Carley said, the bond vote is a step in a broader process.
“It’s a step in securing the funding for the project,” he said. “It’s one piece of the funding.”
Early voting for the May 2023 election ends on May 2. Election day is May 6. More information about voting locations is at flytki.com/139/Elections.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.