McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

A fourth suspect has been taken into custody following an April 16 shooting, McKinney police announced. 

On Tuesday, the McKinney Police Department announced that it was investigating an April 16 shooting. According to the original announcement, a 29-year-old male victim was found unresponsive and bleeding on Erwin Street near the intersection of Johnson Street. Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital, the department stated.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments