A fourth suspect has been taken into custody following an April 16 shooting, McKinney police announced.
On Tuesday, the McKinney Police Department announced that it was investigating an April 16 shooting. According to the original announcement, a 29-year-old male victim was found unresponsive and bleeding on Erwin Street near the intersection of Johnson Street. Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital, the department stated.
"Surveillance video from a nearby business was secured and detectives began working on several leads," the department stated.
As of Tuesday, two adult males and a juvenile female had been booked into the Collin County Jail and charged with murder. They were identified as 18-year-old Ivan Montes and 20-year-old Deionta Terry. The McKinney Police Department said it does not identify juvenile suspects.
On Friday, the department provided an update, stating that a fourth suspect, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez, was in custody. Police said Gomez turned himself in on Thursday night.
"He is charged with murder in the death of Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead," the department stated.
The investigation is ongoing.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
